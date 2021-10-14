Sunflower Bean Share New Single + Announce Tour Dates





Now the band returns with their first new material of 2021. Alongside the announcement of new U.S. tour dates, Sunflower Bean release a new song entitled "Baby Don't Cry." Written by the band, produced and mixed by UMO's Jacob Portrait, co-engineered by Jake Faber and Portrait, and recorded between Electric Lady and Sunflower Bean Studios, "Baby Don't Cry," out now via Mom + Pop Music, is an exciting taste of what's to come from Sunflower Bean in 2022.

Tickets to see Sunflower Bean will be available through an artist pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM locally. Otherwise, general on-sale is Friday at 10 am locally.



The band says of the new song, "So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. 'Baby Don't Cry' is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope."



Tour Dates:

12/9/21 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10/21 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11/21 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/4/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/5/21 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/6/21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/8/21 - Columbus, OH @ A&R

3/10/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

3/11/21 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/12/21 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/19/21 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/21 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York trio Sunflower Bean - Julia Cumming (she/her), Nick Kivlen (he/him), and Jake Faber (she/they) - released their sophomore albumTwentytwo in Blue in 2018, which skyrocketed to the UK's Top 40, and quickly followed it with 2019's King of the Dudes EP, which saw the band's Triple A debut with "Come For Me." Since then, the band opened for Bernie Sanders and The Strokes in New Hampshire, Cumming appeared on Yves Tumor's "Strawberry Privilege," and the band toured extensively with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, and more, while also playing countless festivals internationally.




