Sarah Brightman Announces New PBS Holiday Special & Holiday US Tour

12/21 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of her favorite time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, Sarah Brightman begins a new holiday tradition this year with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Concert Tour.Set to kick off on Friday November 26th in Bethlehem, PA, the nearly 20-city outing will hit multiple markets throughout the U.S. Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah will deck the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. Sarah Brightman's A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year. Celebrate the holidays with Sarah!In addition to the tour, Brightman is also excited to announce that her Sarah Brightman: A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY holiday special will PPremiere on PBS stations across the US beginning October 16th and throughout the holiday season. Filmed at the iconic and historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London, the special features guest appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber, AlEd Jones and Choir Gregorian.A Christmas Symphony Tour Dates:11/26 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center11/27 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center11/28 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre12/1 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts12/3 - Greenvale, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts12/4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort12/6 - North Bethesda, MD - The Music Center at Strathmore12/7 - North Bethesda, MD - The Music Center at Strathmore12/10 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre12/11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium12/13 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre12/14 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall12/15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall12/18 - Sugar Land (Houston), TX - Smart Financial Centre12/19 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre12/20 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House12/21 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre.



