Sarah Brightman Announces New PBS Holiday Special & Holiday US Tour

In celebration of her favorite time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, Sarah
Brightman begins a new holiday tradition this year with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Concert Tour.
Set to kick off on Friday November 26th in Bethlehem, PA, the nearly 20-city outing will hit multiple markets throughout the U.S. Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Sarah
will deck the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits. Sarah
Brightman's A Christmas Symphony is sure to be an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year. Celebrate the holidays with Sarah!
In addition to the tour, Brightman is also excited to announce that her Sarah
Brightman: A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY holiday special will PPremiere on PBS stations across the US beginning October 16th and throughout the holiday season. Filmed at the iconic and historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London, the special features guest appearances by Andrew Lloyd
Webber, AlEd Jones and Choir Gregorian.
A Christmas Symphony Tour Dates:
11/26 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
11/27 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
11/28 - Staten Island, NY - St. George
Theatre
12/1 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
12/3 - Greenvale, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
12/4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort
12/6 - North Bethesda, MD - The Music
Center at Strathmore
12/7 - North Bethesda, MD - The Music
Center at Strathmore
12/10 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
12/11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
12/13 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/14 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/18 - Sugar Land (Houston), TX - Smart Financial Centre
12/19 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
12/20 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House
12/21 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre.