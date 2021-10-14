Robyn Joins Smile For New Single 'Call My Name'





The song is the fifth to drop ahead of Smile's new full-length studio album Phantom Island which is due out November 19th via Chimp Limbs/INGRID.



The collaboration on "



For the duo, the addition of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Smile - the pet project of Björn Yttling (Peter Bjorn and John) and Joakim Åhlund (Teddybears, Caesars) - is thrilled to release lead single " Call My Name " featuring Swedish pop icon Robyn today.The song is the fifth to drop ahead of Smile's new full-length studio album Phantom Island which is due out November 19th via Chimp Limbs/INGRID.The collaboration on " Call My Name " is a result of Smile's Joakim Åhlund's longtime friendship and working relationship with Robyn. Joakim wrote and produced songs for 2010's wildly successful LP Body Talk and 2005's Robyn album - which marked the start of Robyn's sonic exploration into synth-pop and dance-pop.For the duo, the addition of Robyn takes it to another level. Musically, the song's ethereal synth-riff creates a shimmering background to Robyn's intense vocals as the drums and bass intensify throughout the songs almost gospel-like climax in the last chorus.



