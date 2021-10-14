Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Announce New Album An Evening With Silk Sonic For November 2021 Release





While Anderson .Paak's career trajectory was quite different from Mars, the performer has enjoyed a plethora of commercial and critical success during the latter half of the 2010s. His studio albums Malibu, Oxnard and Ventura were acclaimed for their unique, yet nostalgic blend of R&B, soul and hip hop, recalling the nostalgic G-Funk era of the 1990s all the way to the R&B glory days of Smokey Robinson. His collaborative single with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sueprstar Bruno Mars and acclaimed alternative R&B icon Anderson .Paak are going to be teaming up on their debut collaborative record An Evening with Silk Sonic, out on November 12. According to the album's cover art and a teaser photo posted on Twitter, funk legend Bootsy Collins will serve as a "special guest host" on the project.Silk Sonic is the name of Mars' and Anderson .Paak's collaborative duo, which first arrived on the scene with the singles "Leave the Door Open" and "Skate." An Evening with Silk Sonic was pushed back to a January release date according to Stereogum, however the two charged ahead on the project and met their original fall deadline.As the winner of 11 Grammy Awards and a five times diamond certified recording artist, Mars is best known for his slew of massively successful hits such as "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," " Locked Out Of Heaven " and "24k Magic." Mars has dominated the R&B and pop charts for over a decade, selling over 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the top-selling musicians of all time.While Anderson .Paak's career trajectory was quite different from Mars, the performer has enjoyed a plethora of commercial and critical success during the latter half of the 2010s. His studio albums Malibu, Oxnard and Ventura were acclaimed for their unique, yet nostalgic blend of R&B, soul and hip hop, recalling the nostalgic G-Funk era of the 1990s all the way to the R&B glory days of Smokey Robinson. His collaborative single with Jay Rock "Lockdown" won a Grammy this year.



