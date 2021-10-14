Adele Announces '30,' Her First Album In 6 Years!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has officially announced her highly anticipated new album, 30. The 33-year-old British star has confirmed that the follow-up to 2015's 25 will be released on November 19, and she has described her fourth LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life. Adele revealed to Vogue Magazine recently that the album is her most personal release to date, saying:In a lengthy statement she also shared on social media:The multiple Grammy winning singer-songwriter - who filed for divorce in 2019 from Simon Konecki after being separated for a long time following their marriage the previous year - revealed how much the album means to her.She added:She continued: Adele is set to release her eagerly awaited comeback single "Easy On Me" this Friday on October 15 at 12 a.m. U.K. / 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT. The track is the first single from her forthcoming album.



