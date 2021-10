Coming from a rich, multicultural background - Lee was born in



www.instagram.com/racheldavielee New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rachel Davie Lee is set to cause a big slash in the world of contemporary R&B with her debut EP, Barely Concealed, a tasty melange of classy and sophisticated soul sounds.Coming from a rich, multicultural background - Lee was born in Jamaica and is of Scottish/Guyanese heritage - this new singing sensation brings fresh beats and slick riffs to every track.Produced by the esteemed TRYBISHOP (Kanye West, Akon, Travis Scott), this is must-listen project for the discerning R&B fan.www.facebook.com/rachelleevocalistwww.instagram.com/racheldavielee