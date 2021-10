Imaginatively combining strings, beats, synths and vocals, K Mak creates vivid, emotive electropop. She draws on her experience playing with superstars Kanye West, Eminem, Archie Roach, Guy Sebastian, Vera Blue and Opera Queensland to delve into matters of the heart with a tongue-in-cheek twist.

K MAK is a unique project from Australian cellist Kathryn McKee - a distillation of classical, alternative and electro-pop music.

Imaginatively combining strings, beats, synths and vocals, K Mak creates vivid, emotive electropop. She draws on her experience playing with superstars Kanye West, Eminem, Archie Roach, Guy Sebastian, Vera Blue and Opera Queensland to delve into matters of the heart with a tongue-in-cheek twist.

Her works have been nominated for a Q Song Award, the International Songwriting Competition and an Independent Music Award, and have been played on stations all over Australia.

Lead tracks:

Winning (Radio edit)

It's You

Swimming Song (Youthfire mix)