Poetica (Rachael Sage, Dave Eggar) Releases New Single "Sleep When I'm Tired"





"'Sleep When I'm Tired' is the only sung piece on Poetica - versus the rest of the album being spoken-word focused material," Sage told Americana Highways. "The reason I included it was because it was composed in real time off the top of my head, as I sang the lyrics over a guitar loop without editing a line or redoing the lead vocal...it was one take, and a rather imperfect, gritty performance but I felt it captured a feeling, in the spirit of the album as a whole. I had been listening to Nick Cave's 'The Weeping Song' earlier in the evening, fell asleep, and then decided to build a piece around clapping, which you can hear in the choruses. From there, I added beatboxing and percussion and just tried to capture the essence of profound exhaustion, and the process one goes through trying to emerge from darkness into light."



Cinematic and stylistically expansive, Poetica is a creatively ambitious musical spoken word project distilling a poetic spirit through text, voice and music in the spirit of Leonard Cohen, Patti Smith and Laurie Anderson. Adventurous yet familiar in its intimacy, Sage's voice is perfectly at home in the absence of typical song structure, while her musical arrangements fuse elements of jazz, classical, and Appalachian folk with surprising agility. Only rarely does Sage enlist her more widely-known singing voice to punctuate these recordings, from which her signature piano playing is notably - and intentionally - absent.



Additional contributors to Poetica include renowned klezmer clarinetist

Poetica's self-titled album releases on October 22nd.



Tracklisting:

1. Unconditional

2. Beginning

3. Powder

4. Passenger

5.

6. Lower East Side Baby

7. Lamentation

8. Handwriting

9. Days of Awe

10. Winemaker

11. Sleep When I'm Tired

12. Butterflies

13. How Songs Are Born

14. engagement

15. Pulpit

16. Thanksgiving

17. Swing Dance

18. untitled

19. a father's nachus (Bonus Track)



Poetica Tour Dates:

10/13 -

10/14 - Chicago, IL - Uncommon Ground Lakeview

10/17 - Wilmington, DE -

10/23 - Charlottesville, VA - The Garage

10/26 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Blue Plate Special

10/28 - Nashville, TN - Cabana Taps

10/29 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay

11/9 - New York, NY - The Loft At City Winery New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Poetica has released "Sleep When I'm Tired," a new single from their debut self-titled album (out October 22nd via MPress Records). What began as a remote duo collaboration between poet/vocalist/producer Rachael Sage and three-time Grammy nominated cellist Dave Eggar, Poetica eventually evolved into a full-blown spoken word concept album, with musicians contributing from around the globe. "Sleep When I'm Tired" harnesses Eastern European and flamenco musical flavors to capture physical and mental exhaustion. Sage and Eggar channel smoky bar vibes, depicting love's resilience in the face of duress. Beatbox grooves, acoustic guitar, and blues harmonica provide colorful accompaniment to this instant alt-folk classic."'Sleep When I'm Tired' is the only sung piece on Poetica - versus the rest of the album being spoken-word focused material," Sage told Americana Highways. "The reason I included it was because it was composed in real time off the top of my head, as I sang the lyrics over a guitar loop without editing a line or redoing the lead vocal...it was one take, and a rather imperfect, gritty performance but I felt it captured a feeling, in the spirit of the album as a whole. I had been listening to Nick Cave's 'The Weeping Song' earlier in the evening, fell asleep, and then decided to build a piece around clapping, which you can hear in the choruses. From there, I added beatboxing and percussion and just tried to capture the essence of profound exhaustion, and the process one goes through trying to emerge from darkness into light."Cinematic and stylistically expansive, Poetica is a creatively ambitious musical spoken word project distilling a poetic spirit through text, voice and music in the spirit of Leonard Cohen, Patti Smith and Laurie Anderson. Adventurous yet familiar in its intimacy, Sage's voice is perfectly at home in the absence of typical song structure, while her musical arrangements fuse elements of jazz, classical, and Appalachian folk with surprising agility. Only rarely does Sage enlist her more widely-known singing voice to punctuate these recordings, from which her signature piano playing is notably - and intentionally - absent.Additional contributors to Poetica include renowned klezmer clarinetist David Krakauer, jazz trumpet player Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello), violinist Kelly Halloran (Michael Franti), guitarist James Mastro (Patti Smith), and drummers Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega) and Quinn (Janelle Monáe).Poetica's self-titled album releases on October 22nd.Tracklisting:1. Unconditional2. Beginning3. Powder4. Passenger5. Magenta and Blue6. Lower East Side Baby7. Lamentation8. Handwriting9. Days of Awe10. Winemaker11. Sleep When I'm Tired12. Butterflies13. How Songs Are Born14. engagement15. Pulpit16. Thanksgiving17. Swing Dance18. untitled19. a father's nachus (Bonus Track)Poetica Tour Dates:10/13 - Spring Lake, MI - Seven Steps Up10/14 - Chicago, IL - Uncommon Ground Lakeview10/17 - Wilmington, DE - Private House Concert10/23 - Charlottesville, VA - The Garage10/26 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Blue Plate Special10/28 - Nashville, TN - Cabana Taps10/29 - Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry11/9 - New York, NY - The Loft At City Winery



