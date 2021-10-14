KID DAD Release New Track/Video 'Wire & Guns'





"Wire & Guns" is the third single off their EP "



Their previous singles "Apartment" and "As Soon As America"showed a whole new side of the band both musically and lyrically, refraining from distorted guitars and rather explored the Indie/Pop genre. With "Wire & Guns" KID DAD return to their roots: Brute guitars, pounding drums and cracking emotions. Accompanied by a music video filled with a strobe-thunderstorm band performance, KID DAD stunningly release damned-up fears.



There are moments where your own thoughts are the worst place on earth to be. "Wire & Guns" from KID DAD sounds like the moment where love turns to insanity.



When you feel misunderstood, not heard or seen, ignored, or rejected it's often hard to control your own impulses. The line between what happens in reality and what you are picturing or imagining becomes blurred.



The first half of "Wire & Guns" sets this feeling to tune: The synthesizers relentlessly push forward and the lyrics tell the story of grinding self-doubt, shortly after the bass-drum is added - the long awaited outburst finally sets in.



From the second half onwards distorted guitars and desperate vocals take over the song in which the poetic persona further loses itself in obsession over not deserving to be loved. The situation seems pointless: ""My head's just my torso's crown / so I'm the king of my body / take it off me".



2022 the band will embark on an extensive UK/ EU tour - for now, one can only picture how a song like "Wire & Guns" will move the crowds live.

Stream "Wire & Guns" on DSPs https://orcd.co/kiddad_wireandguns



"Guitar-driven anthems that could fill arenas" (5/5) -NARC. Magazine

"Kid Dad's debut is bursting to kick down doors and be heard by the wider world" (4/5) -Kerrang!!



UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

12/01 - Rough Trade, Bristol

13/01 - Subside, Birmingham

14/01 - The Castle Hotel, Manchester

15/01 - Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

17/01 - Hug and Pint, Glasgow

18/01 - O2 Academy Islington 2, London



KID DAD ARE:

Max: Maximilian

Marius:

Michael/Michi: Michael Reihle (Drums)

Yoshi: Joshua Meinert (Guitar)



https://www.kid-dad.com

https://www.facebook.com/kiddadband

https://www.instagram.com/kiddad/

