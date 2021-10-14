AL1CE Announce Their New Album "As Above"!





The album represents a very special and unique chapter in the AL1CE's history. The band had decided to hole up together at the beginning of 2020 in Joshua Tree to write for the next album….songs that helped them process grief, hope, love, loss, and life. At the time, they had no idea what the rest of the year would hold.



These particular songs on "As Above" are the collection of songs and videos reflective of the beautiful community of artists who continued to make art with AL1CE, and the beautiful community of support around them.



In support of their new album, AL1CE will embark on a southwest US tour. The tour will start on October 22nd.



Tour Dates:

10/22 - Los Angeles - El Portal Theatre

10/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight Lounge

10/25 - Amarillo, TX - Leftwoods

10/26 - Austin, TX - Elysium

10/27 - Fort Worth, TX - Main at South Side

10/28 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10/29 - San Antonio, TX - The Amp Room

11/1 - New Orleans, LA - The Goat

11/2 - Wichita Falls, TX - Stick's Place

11/3 - San Angelo, TX - The Deadhorse

11/4 - El Paso, TX - House of Rock

11/5 - Bisbee, AZ - The Quarry

11/6 - Glendale, AZ - The 44

11/7 - Reno, NV



AL1CE blends elements of electronic, dark wave, and progressive rock (think Daft Punk, the Cure, and Pink Floyd), with surrealistic and fantastic imagery, to create a dreamy, intimate, dark yet cathartic experience for fans. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland's concept of embarking on a journey "through the looking glass", AL1CE's music explores universal themes of the sacred feminine and masculine, yin and yang, challenges and transcendence... the Unity of Opposites.

Fans have described AL1CE's performances as "energetic and beautiful", "diverse, engaging and heartfelt", "dark, yet uplifting", "some of the best live-instrument performances I've ever seen" and "goosebumps good".



Based in Los Angeles, AL1CE prides itself on a dynamic & immersive live experience. Highlights include headlining the Anime Expo Convention (an international anime festival, with over 100k yearly attendants), representing the U.S.



As has been the case for many artists, bands, and people alike, the last few years has presented challenges that we never knew we would see in our lifetimes. These challenges forced us to look within and really focus on the core of what makes us a collective of people that create music and art together. Through these challenges we have grown in a way that we have not thought possible - by quadrupling our energy into building a community of fans and friends called the MAD HATTER ARMY we have discovered it is not only possible to survive during these trying times, but to thrive - in the midst of a community of like-minded people, we have found that supporting each other has enabled all of us to feel a connection to something that brings meaning and hope to an otherwise dire world and circumstance. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an incredible community.



