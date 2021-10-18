Chris Tomlin & United Announce Mega Co-Headline "Tomlin United" Tour



In studio, on tour or at home, UNITED is committed to writing songs that speak truth, create a unique sound and connect people everywhere with God, evident by the success they've seen globally. With over 50 countries and six continents visited, UNITED continues to sell out arenas and stadiums around the world, including sold-out nights at the Forum, STAPLES Center and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, The Toyota Center, Oracle Arena, Air Canada Arena, American Airlines New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Premier Productions announces multi-platinum selling, multi-award-winning artists Chris Tomlin and UNITED will co-headline their long-awaited 2022 "Tomlin UNITED" Tour, set to kick off at the Greensboro Coliseum on February 9th, 2022. Anticipated to be the biggest Christian music concert of the year, the Tomlin UNITED Tour will welcome thousands of fans each night to worship together and experience songs that have shaped modern faith today. Sponsored by illumiNations, the live worship experience includes 33 dates across the U.S., making stops in major markets including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Miami and two shows in the New York area before ending in Duluth, GA on April 13. Tickets for the Tomlin UNITED Tour will go on sale to the public beginning October 22, 2021."We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable," said Chris Tomlin and Joel Houston (UNITED). "We've been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night."After an 18-month delay, the "Tomlin UNITED" Tour aims to not only bring the church back together but also bring faith back to the center of our conversations. Expected to be an experience unlike any other, the tour offers friends, family, and strangers the opportunity to worship together again after what has been a long season of isolation.On their collective desire for the tour, Tomlin and Houston said, "At the heart of it, we want people to leave with the understanding that there is a greater hope in this world. This is a critical moment in time for people to be reminded that there is a true and living hope, and that's Jesus. That is what we proclaim with these nights."Tomlin and UNITED are offering fans an exclusive pre-sale opportunity that provides advanced access to premium seats, exclusive access to rewards, and a chance to win the official grand prize: a flyaway package for two to attend the Los Angeles concert with the ultimate backstage experience. Other winners will receive VIP tickets for an exclusive tour experience. For more information on pre-sale access and a social media contest, visit: www.TomlinUNITED.com.Tomlin and Houston further added, "Our prayer is that these nights of worship would be like coming home moments for people, people who have found themselves far from God. That they would experience something that feels like an anchor, a real moment where the spirit of God can do what only the spirit of God can do in people's lives."For additional information and tickets to experience the Tomlin UNITED Tour, please visit www.TomlinUNITED.com.Tomlin UNITED Tour Dates:02/09/2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum02/11/2022 Washington, DC Capital One Arena02/12/2022 Boston, MA TD Garden02/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center02/15/2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center02/17/2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse02/18/2022 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena02/19/2022 Chicago, IL United Center02/22/2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena02/23/2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena02/25/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center02/26/2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center02/28/2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center03/01/2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena03/03/2022 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena03/04/2022 Hershey, PA Giant Center03/05/2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center03/22/2022 Portland, OR MODA Center03/23/2022 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena03/24/2022 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena03/26/2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena03/28/2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center03/29/2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena03/30/2022 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center03/31/2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena04/02/2022 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium04/05/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center04/06/2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center04/07/2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center04/09/2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center04/11/2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena04/12/2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena04/13/2022 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena.It is estimated that 20-30 million people across the world sing one of Chris' songs every week in church services in nearly every language. TIME magazine heralded him as the "most often sung artist in the world" as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 17 #1 one singles at radio, placed 29 top ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), sold more than nine million albums with 4.5 Billion career global streams, earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 26 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year. In 2016, he was named one of only four artists ever to receive the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award for over 1 Billion digital radio streams, alongside Justin Timberlake, Pitbull and Garth Brooks. Chris is also the first Christian artist to reach the Billion streams threshold on Pandora and was presented with their BILLIONAIRE award. On the heels of the success of Chris' #1 debuting album Chris Tomlin & Friends, which currently has over 150 million global streams, included his second longest running #1 song "Who You Are To Me," featuring Lady A, Chris and UNITED have come together for what is expected to be the biggest Christian tour of the decade. As one of the most successful Christian touring artists today, Chris Tomlin has sold-out venues everywhere including New York City's Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Red Rocks in Denver and more.UNITED is a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling artist whose chart successes (repeatedly no. 1 on Billboard's Christian charts and up to #5 on Billboard 200) are only bested by the millions of lives they've impacted across the globe. Reporting over 50 million people singing from the Hillsong catalogue songs every Sunday, the modest band born from a youth ministry out of Hillsong Church in Australia, touts a reach of over 10 million across all major social network platforms to date, including 2.1 billion minutes garnered from YouTube viewers. Comprised of an evolving, eclectic mix of musicians and songwriters, the band is led by Joel Houston and Taya, names that have become synonymous with Christian radio, dominating airwaves with every new release. Their last four studio albums have each topped the USA Christian chart, with "Zion" and " Empires " charting no. 1 ("Zion" recently also went Gold in the US); "Oceans," written by Houston and band member Matt Crocker recently went triple platinum in the States, counting 200+ million streams and reigning on top of the Christian songs chart for a record 54 weeks.In studio, on tour or at home, UNITED is committed to writing songs that speak truth, create a unique sound and connect people everywhere with God, evident by the success they've seen globally. With over 50 countries and six continents visited, UNITED continues to sell out arenas and stadiums around the world, including sold-out nights at the Forum, STAPLES Center and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, The Toyota Center, Oracle Arena, Air Canada Arena, American Airlines Arena (Miami and Dallas), and Red Rocks to scratch the surface. UNITED functions from the deep understanding that everything they do is an expression of a really extraordinary God doing what only He can do, through really ordinary people.



