Carlos Santana Releases Highly Anticipated Album "Blessings And Miracles"

Among many other distinctions, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has released his highly anticipated full-length studio album Blessings and Miracles via BMG.Blessings and Miracles is one of the most ambitious albums of Santana's storied career. In addition to the first single, 'Move', with Matchbox 20 singer Rob Thomas, the star-studded album features collaborations with a diverse host of brilliant artists, writers, and producers including Chris Stapleton, G-Eazy, Diane Warren, Steve Winwood, Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Ally Brooke, American Authors, and Narada Michael Walden, among others. Santana said: "I don't choose people - it's like I'm chosen. But, of course, I'm honored to work with such incredible artists. I'm a surfer riding those waves that become songs by different artists, creators and architects. I'm very fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that. It's a gift I don't take for granted."The album also features performances from members of Santana's touring band, including drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and singer Tommy Anthony, as well as impeccable vocals and keyboards by the guitarist's son, Salvador Santana, and stunning lead vocals by his daughter, Stella Santana.Said Santana: "The title of this album comes from my belief that we're born with heavenly powers that allows us to create blessings and miracles. The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, but we have to utilize light, spirit and soul - they're indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album."Santana's collaboration with BMG artist and songwriter Diane Warren and guest vocalist G-Eazy created the hypnotic single 'She's Fire'."Diane has an incredible gift, vision-awareness-ability to paint a picture to transport the listener to a place of emotion and passion. Her lyrics and arrangements are a part of the world's musical tapestry and should be forever cherished. 'She's Fire' has an insatiable vitality and G-Eazy's vocals bring the song straight to the listener's heart."'Joy' is a celebratory track featuring country titan Chris Stapleton, who adds guitar and vocals enveloped by an angelic vocal choir.To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999's Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for 'Smooth'). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as number 15 on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time; and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones - the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, as well as the 50th anniversary of his iconic album Abraxas. His most recent album, Africa Speaks (2019), was called his "best record in decades" (NPR) and was ranked among "the fiercest albums in Santana's 50-year career" by The New York Times.



