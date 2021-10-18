Johnny Reid Releases New Album "Love Someone" Out Now





Love Someone is the artist's eleventh album and features 14-tracks in which Reid leans into his country roots. The album marks the artist's most intimate and inspired collection of songs to date. True to Reid's wide range of repertoire, the album is a refreshing blend of country, pop and soulful ballads. Highlights include the album's lead single, the pop country track, "Hey Delilah," the beautifully heartfelt, "I Owe It All To You," and "Have A

"Love Someone is a call to action," says Reid. "The pandemic has taught us all a lot about the significance of time and how we spend it. We need to look out for each other now more than ever. 'Roll your windows down, feel the sun, take some time, love someone.'"



Next up for the multi-platinum artist is a long-awaited live tour. The Love Someone



Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter



Full Track Listing:

I Owe It All To You

A Good Friend To Me

Hey Delilah

Have A

Pinstripe Suit

Fold Your Wings

One More Try

Old

Beautiful You

You'll Never Be Lonely

Love Someone

I'll Be Your Everything

Who's Gonna Love you

People Like You (Bonus). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today six-time JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid released his brand new full length album, Love Someone via Universal Music. Love Someone is available digitally as well as on CD and 2LP 180 Gram Vinyl.Love Someone is the artist's eleventh album and features 14-tracks in which Reid leans into his country roots. The album marks the artist's most intimate and inspired collection of songs to date. True to Reid's wide range of repertoire, the album is a refreshing blend of country, pop and soulful ballads. Highlights include the album's lead single, the pop country track, "Hey Delilah," the beautifully heartfelt, "I Owe It All To You," and "Have A Little Faith In Me" a cover of the John Hiatt classic. As a bonus, the album includes a special acoustic version of Reid's moving song, "People Like You," dedicated to the people of Nova Scotia after the devastating tragedy that hit their tight knit community in April 2020. In his new video series, Reid shares the stories behind Love Someone and reveals his songwriting process."Love Someone is a call to action," says Reid. "The pandemic has taught us all a lot about the significance of time and how we spend it. We need to look out for each other now more than ever. 'Roll your windows down, feel the sun, take some time, love someone.'"Next up for the multi-platinum artist is a long-awaited live tour. The Love Someone National Tour is set to be one of the longest running Canadian tours in history, with tour dates and details being announced later this year. The extensive tour will go cross-country, mainly in small theatres in secondary markets, something Reid has wanted to do for quite some time as an opportunity to connect with his audience through storytelling on a more intimate level.Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The critically acclaimed singer is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by a vast catalogue of hit songs, platinum selling albums, 26 Canadian Country Music Awards, six JUNO Awards and multiple sold-out national arena tours.Full Track Listing:I Owe It All To YouA Good Friend To MeHey DelilahHave A Little Faith In MePinstripe SuitFold Your WingsOne More TryOld Black MercuryBeautiful YouYou'll Never Be LonelyLove SomeoneI'll Be Your EverythingWho's Gonna Love youPeople Like You (Bonus).



