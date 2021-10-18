Grammy-Nominated Artist/Producer Steve Aoki Teams With Multi-Platinum Japanese Pop Band End Of The World On New Track "End Of The World"





The "End of the World" origin story began with Aoki as a fan of the band, who are known for performing in Japan to stadium-sized audiences upwards of 140K fans. Sooner than later, Aoki reached out, and End of the World was excited to join forces. This intense exchange of energy and emotion between Aoki and Fukase inspired them to hit the studio to work on an original collaboration, which would ultimately become "End of the World." During the process, the two finally met this summer in July, when Fukase appeared on stage at one of Aoki's Las



Aoki, who was recently announced as an Asian Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2021, says of the project, "I've been a big fan of End of the World's music for a while now, so when the opportunity came up to work with them I was honored. It's always fun for me to collaborate with Japanese artists given my heritage, and to bring that to the rest of the world. The song we made is special not only in it's lyrical content, but in it's uplifting melody, and I am so excited for it to be out for everyone to dance and sing along to."



End of the World's Fukase adds, "As our first ever self-titled work, this song brings me back to the time in my life when I had lost everything that it literally felt like it was the end of the world. That's how the band's name came about, to remind all of us that it is never too late to start anything, even from the very end. Lyric-wise, this song sounds a lot like a normal love song, but I also feel like every word is meant for my old self in the past."



Steve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.8 billion music streams on Spotify. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-hop and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes:



Since their debut in Japan, End of the World composed of 4 childhood friends Fukase, Nakajin, Saori and DJ LOVE have swept the Japanese music scene as SEKAI NO OWARI quickly gained momentum, touring sold-out arenas and stadiums all over Asia. In keeping with the ambition and desire to share music with a global audience, End of the World is completely reinvented as the band's new moniker to take an innovative approach with their music. Their single LOST featuring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki and Multi-Platinum Tokyo-based group End of the World released the brand new self-titled song "End of the World"today. Beautifully synchronizing the individual styles of both artists, the single sees End of the World lead singer Fukase's whispery falsetto smoothly glide over Aoki's signature electronic groove. The track pulses with positive energy from start to finish, leading with a universal message about tapping into the present.The "End of the World" origin story began with Aoki as a fan of the band, who are known for performing in Japan to stadium-sized audiences upwards of 140K fans. Sooner than later, Aoki reached out, and End of the World was excited to join forces. This intense exchange of energy and emotion between Aoki and Fukase inspired them to hit the studio to work on an original collaboration, which would ultimately become "End of the World." During the process, the two finally met this summer in July, when Fukase appeared on stage at one of Aoki's Las Vegas performances. The song's refrain "Don't tell me it's the end of the world tonight" suggests a longing for the night to keep going and to feel hopeful again, energized by the return to live music and their shared experience being back on stage.Aoki, who was recently announced as an Asian Hall of Fame inductee for the class of 2021, says of the project, "I've been a big fan of End of the World's music for a while now, so when the opportunity came up to work with them I was honored. It's always fun for me to collaborate with Japanese artists given my heritage, and to bring that to the rest of the world. The song we made is special not only in it's lyrical content, but in it's uplifting melody, and I am so excited for it to be out for everyone to dance and sing along to."End of the World's Fukase adds, "As our first ever self-titled work, this song brings me back to the time in my life when I had lost everything that it literally felt like it was the end of the world. That's how the band's name came about, to remind all of us that it is never too late to start anything, even from the very end. Lyric-wise, this song sounds a lot like a normal love song, but I also feel like every word is meant for my old self in the past."Steve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.8 billion music streams on Spotify. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-hop and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes: Wonderland (2012), his debut solo album, which garnered him his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album; hip-hop centric Kolony (2017), and the Neon Future series, which includes 'Neon Future I' (2014, certified gold by the RIAA), 'Neon Future II' (2015), 'Neon Future III' (2018) and the recently released 'Neon Future IV' (April 2020); which has rocketed in streaming to date and received praise from singles such as "Maldad" ft. Maluma and "Let It Be Me" ft. Backstreet Boys. Recognized by Forbes as one of the top 5 world's highest paid DJ'sand the world's hardest working DJ, Aoki is "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world" (Billboard), counting more than 250 tour dates per year. In 2012, Aoki founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. Most recently, Steve Aoki released his critically acclaimed memoir entitled BLUE: The Color of Noise published by St. Martin's Press.Since their debut in Japan, End of the World composed of 4 childhood friends Fukase, Nakajin, Saori and DJ LOVE have swept the Japanese music scene as SEKAI NO OWARI quickly gained momentum, touring sold-out arenas and stadiums all over Asia. In keeping with the ambition and desire to share music with a global audience, End of the World is completely reinvented as the band's new moniker to take an innovative approach with their music. Their single LOST featuring Clean Bandit was play-listed on BBC Radio2 gaining 30M+ streams worldwide. After many years of making, End of the World released a debut album CHAMELEON reflecting the journey as End of the Word.



