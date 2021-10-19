Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Rejoin Forces For 3rd "Above Ground" Concert Benefitting MusiCares December 20 At The Fonda Theatre In LA





As with previous successful events in 2018 and 2019, this immersive evening of art and music with special guests will celebrate the vinyl album as an art form, with the performance of two seminal albums in their entirety, while at the same time raising awareness and funds for the treatment of mental health. Profits from the event will be donated to MusiCares®, the leading music charity that acts as a safety net for the music community. Navarro and Morrison talk about the event in a Q&A below.



"We are so grateful for Dave and Billy's support of MusiCares with this incredible benefit concert, and for their continued support of our mission over the years," said



In 2018, Navarro and Morrison, with an array of special guests, performed



DAVE NAVARRO AND BILLY MORRISON TALK ABOUT "ABOVE GROUND 3"



- How did Lou Reed's Transformer album shape you musically and why do you feel the album still resonates in our culture? As one example of its impact, the smash hit "Walk On The Wild Side" introduced many to transgender people.

- DAVE and BILLY: It's exactly that for us-the realization and education of gender and fluidity, and all the imagery that went along with that in the 70's. It's an unnecessarily tough subject now, so imagine



- Can you talk about the effect Sex Pistol's Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The

- DAVE and BILLY: This album is it for both of us-the one that changed everything. When we heard this for the first time as kids, something shifted forever inside us. The sound of Steve Jones' guitars and the intelligent anger from [Johnny] Rotten about things that actually resonated with us, even at that early age. The band released only one official album and were together initially for about 23 months. And 40+ years later, it still shakes the foundations when you play it. That says it all.



- The upcoming event continues your trend of choosing to perform an album by an American artist and one by a British artist. Can you talk about this?

- DAVE and BILLY: Truthful answer? Absolutely not planned! But now that you say it, we think it's a tradition we should continue!



- Each ABOVE GROUND event has been marked by unique special guests and musical pairings. Which highlights come to mind from the 2019 show?

- DAVE and BILLY: Sharing the stage with the incredible energy that is Jack



- There can never be enough said about how addiction, accidental overdoses and suicide have impacted our society, including of course in the music world. And MusiCares plays an important role in helping musicians with addiction problems. Can you talk about how pivotal a role the organization plays in the music world, including perhaps in ways the public may not be aware?

