Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Ad Age's Hottest Brands, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shopping at the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, NTWRK has announced that Lexus is bringing its "License to Thrill" campaign featuring the all-new IS 500 F SPORT Performance from the racetrack to the NTWRK app. Lexus has teamed up with NTWRK, North America's leading livestream shopping platform, for an exclusive product drop of four separate one-of-a-kind ultra-limited premium racing jackets. The Golden Bear Varsity Jacket comes in Black Wool & Olive Cowhide, Navy Wool & Black Cowhide, Natural Wool, and Oxford Charcoal Wool and is available for purchase exclusively on the NTWRK app on Wednesday, October 20th at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET.NTWRK engaged renowned auto influencer, Shaquille Hinkson, to create NTWRK's shopping episode for the jacket drops. In it, Shaquille talks about his work as the owner of a luxury and performance car detailing company and why the Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance is one of the most exciting new sports sedans to soon hit the market."License to Thrill" launched in September documenting a competition among 14 auto enthusiasts who put their driving skills to the test for a chance to be one of the first five people in the U.S. to own the IS 500 F SPORT Performance. Lexus invited the 14 hopefuls with varying levels of driving experience to APEX Motor Club in Arizona, where each driver had a shot at posting the best lap time in the LEXUS IS 500. The film reveals who celebrates at the podium, who is among the first to own the IS 500, and who receives the surprise of a lifetime - an IS 500 free of charge.Watch the documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLsFVp-5RVcLexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Ad Age's Hottest Brands, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shopping at the Speed of Culture," NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience and access for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.



