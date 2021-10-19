Jack White Returns With New Single "Taking Me Back"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jack White is back with his first new solo music in nearly four years. The incendiary "Taking Me Back" (Third Man Records) is available digitally worldwide now. The single, produced by White at Third Man Studios in Nashville, features the 12x GRAMMY Award-winning artist on all vocals and instruments. Additionally, the hard rocking "Taking Me Back" arrives paired with a genuinely gentler version aptly titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)." Both versions are joined by new visuals, premiering today at White's official YouTube channel."Taking Me Back" can also be heard in the just-unveiled video game trailer for Activision's upcoming Call of Duty®: Vanguard, along with footage from the game in the newly premiered lyric video for the song. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty®: Vanguard delivers World War II like never before as players will rise on every front when the game launches worldwide on November 5. The title is the newest release from the blockbuster Call of Duty® franchise that's sold over 400 million copies around the world. Jack White is a 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner and 36-time nominee. All three of his acclaimed solo albums - 2012's RIAA gold certified solo debut, BLUNDERBUSS, 2014's LAZARETTO, and 2018's BOARDING HOUSE REACH - debuted at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 along with a variety of other charts. Among his myriad international honors, White's long run of career GRAMMY® awards and nominations saw BLUNDERBUSS earning five nods over two years, including "Album of the Year," "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song" (for "Freedom At 21"), "Best Rock Performance," and "Best Music Video" (the latter two honoring the single, "I'm Shakin"). LAZARETTO proved equally popular with GRAMMY® voters, scoring a nomination as "Best Alternative Music Album," while its title track received the 2015 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Rock Performance" as well an additional nod as "Best Rock Song." Praised by NME as "wild, mysterious and unlike anything else around…a full, lush sounding thing packed with personality and life," BOARDING HOUSE REACH proved among White's most unique works, topping a variety of charts in the US and Canada while drawing applause around the world. "The spirit of freaky free-play is thrilling and refreshing, a worthy end unto itself," wrote Rolling Stone. "Like nearly all of White's work, it manages to feel fresh, original, and still deeply rooted in history." In 2020, White released The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records/Legacy) and, more recently, unveiled jackwhiteartanddesign.com, as well as opened the doors to Third Man Records London - the third Third Man Records location and first internationally.



