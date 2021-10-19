Ingrid Michaelson Announces 15th Annual Holiday Hop





Last year, she received her first EMMY Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMMY Award-nominated and platinum-certified New York singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announces her 15th Annual Holiday Hop at New York City's Webster Hall.The artistic force will take the stage Sunday, December 5th performing tracks off of her upcoming album 'Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition.' After last year's 14th Annual Holiday Hop: Virtual Edition, Ingrid is thrilled to be back in front of fans performing "ukulele-drenched ditties in holiday wrapping." (The New York Times). Fan presale starts tomorrow. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 22nd at 10AM local time.Ingrid officially announced the release of her upcoming holiday project, 'Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition,' out November 5th. Originally released in October 2018, the project's new deluxe edition of her festive 'Songs For The Season' project will debut five new tracks - including an original duet with Zooey Deschanel titled "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year."Ingrid recently released her Andrews Sisters inspired rendition of "Winter Wonderland," a dazzling retro rendition featuring caroling sweet three-part harmonies.Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions.Her music taps into universal themes like self-doubt, betrayal, and of course love. Ingrid's music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, which has released her gold and platinum hits, including "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight full-length albums, she's also experienced enviable success writing for other artists and for stage and screen.Last year, she received her first EMMY Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere. A lifelong Broadway fan, Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and will soon make her creative debut, writing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, The Notebook.



