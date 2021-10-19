CBS To Present Adele: One Night Only Special Event





The special will stream live, on-demand, and on Paramount+. Filmed in Los Angeles, the special will air Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele is set to premiere new music in an upcoming CBS special airing on November 14, just five days before she releases her upcoming album, "30". According to reports, the two-hour special will include a concert featuring new music, as well as older hits, and an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will include "Adele's first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son."The special will stream live, on-demand, and on Paramount+. Filmed in Los Angeles, the special will air Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Adele will release her upcoming album, "30", on November 19. She released the lead single, "Easy On Me", last Friday. Watch the new music video below and preorder the album here. Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and " Hello " won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for " Skyfall ", a James Bond theme song.



