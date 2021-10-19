The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" Presented By BET Returns November 20, For The First Time From The World Famous Apollo





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The BET announces the return of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" from a new location, the World Famous Apollo in New York. For the first time in its 33-year history, the annual celebration will tape in New York City, joining forces with the non-profit Apollo, now in its 88th year and widely considered the soul of American Culture, for one of its first in-person events in 2021. Celebrating the best in soul music and the television show's 50th anniversary, the "Soul Train Awards" recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The 2021 "Soul Train Awards" premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

"Don Cornelius' brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can't miss moments."

"The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely," said Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. "The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards."

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2021 "Soul Train Awards" along with Jesse Collins Entertainment's Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET+, the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience; BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.




