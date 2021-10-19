Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' No 1 On Billboard Hot 100





Taking to Twitter, Nas celebrated his latest chart achievement. "IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!" he wrote.



Harlow also reflected on the milestone moment. "My first number one… I'd be lying if I said I didn't see this coming while I was writing my verse," he tweeted. "This song is something I'm gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX."



Kanye West, who co-produced and co-wrote the song with Take A Daytrip, also earns his fifth No. 1 single on the Hot 100.



Prior to "Industry Baby," Nas' debut single "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, topped the Hot 100 for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019, while "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" was No. 1 for a week in April.



"

Additionally, Nas has surpassed New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow talked about needing "a couple number ones" on their collaboration "Industry Baby," and they're stoked to have finally earned one together.Taking to Twitter, Nas celebrated his latest chart achievement. "IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO!" he wrote.Harlow also reflected on the milestone moment. "My first number one… I'd be lying if I said I didn't see this coming while I was writing my verse," he tweeted. "This song is something I'm gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. Thank you for having me @LilNasX."Kanye West, who co-produced and co-wrote the song with Take A Daytrip, also earns his fifth No. 1 single on the Hot 100.Prior to "Industry Baby," Nas' debut single "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, topped the Hot 100 for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019, while "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" was No. 1 for a week in April. Industry Baby " hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Oct. 23), as it drew 64 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 10%) and 23.2 million U.S. streams (down 1%) and sold 34,300 downloads (soaring 564%) in the week ending Oct. 14, according to MRC Data. The song earns Lil Nas X his third Hot 100 leader, following his record 19-week No. 1 "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," while Harlow notches his first.Additionally, Nas has surpassed Drake to become the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, second only to Doja Cat. His album Montero is also the most-streamed album globally on Spotify for the fourth week in a row.



