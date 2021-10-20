Celine Dion Delays Opening Of New Las Vegas Show Due To Medical Reasons









With more than 250 million albums sold around the world, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Celine Dion has been preparing for the November 5 opening of her brand-new show in the beautiful, new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, unforeseen medical symptoms have forced the singer to delay the opening and cancel the performances scheduled November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022. Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show."I'm heartbroken by this," said Celine. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.""Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better," said John Meglen, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. "In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we've certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she's on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We're ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.""If there's anything these trying times have taught us, it's that nothing is more important than your wellbeing," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Celine in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her to her new home when she feels ready and able to perform again."Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances should be aware of the following:Tickets purchased with a credit card through our authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with the financial institution.For tickets purchased through non-authorized sellers, please reach out to the original point of purchase for more information. Celine Dion, Resorts World Las Vegas, AEG Presents and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these performances and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced. For future Las Vegas performance dates and updates, continue to visit rwlasvegas.com, or celinedion.com. Celine Dion's "Courage World Tour" is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9, 2022. For tour updates visit celinedion.com.With more than 250 million albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. Known for revitalizing the modern-day Las Vegas residency, Celine remains the #1 and #2 highest grossing and best-selling Las Vegas residencies of all time.



