Nomad Of Jazz 'Ido Spak The Jazz Traveller' Launches Crowdfunder For Album 'Epidemic Adventures'





The album guides listeners on a global journey through cultural and musical influences. Incorporating the melody and rhythm focus of the Middle East; the passion and erraticism of NY Jazz; and the technical prowess of classical, Ido Spak draws on a life well-travelled for a wholly unique musical experience.

"I was born in



Originally from Israel, Spak felt a calling to music and travelled the world in search of new sounds and rhythms. Having worked with artists from Iran, Syria, Kurdistan, Canada, and Germany with the aim of destroying national and political boundaries in the name of true collaboration and art, Ido exposed himself to global musical ideologies which have greatly influenced the project. The new album particularly drawing on Kurdish and Jewish folk songs.



During the production of his previous album In a Hot Distant Land, Ido suffered a tragic accident resulting in back, rib, and leg injuries. However, despite a blood infection and three surgeries, the artist went straight from the hospital to the studio and took to the stage with a wheelchair and crutches. That same tenacious spirit lives on in this album that is sure to wonder and amaze.

To those still on the fence, the artist offers the single Dror Yikra from his previous, highly acclaimed album In a Distance Land.



"Constantly shifting in tone and texture and never less than utterly enthralling." - Top40-Charts.com

Audiences can support the album here: https://sonicly.com/Projects/Experience/733/1827/

sonicly.com/Projects/Experience/733/1827

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsp9AaMEn5U

drive.google.com/drive/folders/1i5vPN6nR7QDaMFK_I-fFnSYgdNe8Bvkh?usp=sharing

www.facebook.com/Ido-Spak-The-Jazz-Traveler-120272181487099/?ref=bookmarks

www.instagram.com/idospak

www.idospak.com

soundcloud.com/idospakjazztraveler

open.spotify.com/artist/11rkWEpgTdImiKLU3Zpbod

