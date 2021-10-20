Chart-Topping Country Duo Locash Extend Global Publishing Partnership With BMG



Chris Oglesby, BMG's VP, Creative and Katie Kerkhover, Senior Director, Creative in Nashville, said, "Getting to know and work alongside Preston and Chris over the past three years has only strengthened our belief in them as brilliant musical creators. We are proud to continue our longtime partnership with LOCASH and look forward to their continued success." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wheelhouse Records' chart-topping Country duo LOCASH have extended their global publishing agreement with BMG. The hit-making team of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust will now continue a partnership which has already led to a string of attention-grabbing Country favorites that continue to raise their profile in the Country music community.As successful songwriters, they have penned mega-hits for other artists including Keith Urban's Number One 'You Gonna Fly', and Tim McGraw's Top 10 hit 'Truck Yeah'. The publishing agreement arrives just as LOCASH edge closer to the start of a new musical chapter, building on undeniable momentum.With two acclaimed albums, two Number One songs and three Gold-certified hits since 2015, their success story kicked off with the heartfelt highlight, 'I Love This Life', giving Lucas and Brust a reputation for relatable Country positivity.They've continued to explore that mindset with more hits full of gratitude and good times, including their first Number One single at Country radio in 2016 - the Gold-certified 'I Know Somebody' - and the following year scored back-to-back nominations for the ACM Awards New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year and the CMA Awards Vocal Duo of the Year.Following 2019's Gold-certified Number One, 'One Big Country Song', LOCASH released their latest full-length album, BROTHERS, with the hitmakers now working toward an all-new wave of music which is set to be announced soon.Brust and Lucas, said, "Turning words, feelings, and melodies into songs is a big part of our life, and we couldn't ask for a better home for the songs we write than BMG. We're excited to continue our partnership with Chris Oglesby, Katie Kerkhover, and the entire amazing team at BMG!"Chris Oglesby, BMG's VP, Creative and Katie Kerkhover, Senior Director, Creative in Nashville, said, "Getting to know and work alongside Preston and Chris over the past three years has only strengthened our belief in them as brilliant musical creators. We are proud to continue our longtime partnership with LOCASH and look forward to their continued success."



