Summer Walker Drops "Ex For A Reason" Video





Summer recently revealed three songs from the 20-song track list: "Bitter," "Ex for a Reason" and "Ciara's Prayer" featuring narration by fellow Atlanta superstar, Ciara. Alongside each track is a date spanning August 2019 to October 2021, signifying that Still Over It will play out in story-form. Driving excitement is the aforementioned "Summer's Hard Drive." What began as a marketing campaign has now taken on a life of its own, with the inanimate "hard drive" making promotional appearances and now hosting its very own contest. With the hard drive encased in a seemingly impenetrable box, New York City fans were challenged with breaking the box in exchange for early album access. The album is now available for pre-order now.



The R&B goddess had an impressive rise with her debut album, Over It, spending 102 weeks on the Billboard 200 and 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. Over It produced eight hits on the 2020 Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and, to date, the tracks have collectively generated 3.6 billion US streams. In July 2020, Walker's EP, Life on Earth, debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 at No. 8. Summer has covered both Rolling Stone and Billboard magazine and has taken home several major awards from the likes of Soul Train, iHeart

For more information and exclusive merch fans can visit www.summerwalkermusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) has just released the video for "Ex for a Reason," the first single from her sophomore album, Still Over It, due November 5th. The Buddah Bless and Sean Garrett-produced track features rapper JT, who first stormed onto the scene in 2018 as half of the Miami duo, City Girls. Directed by Lacey Duke, the Atlanta-based visual pairs bubbly and intoxicating scenes against the track's hard-hitting theme. As the video progresses, Summer and her band of girls eventually land at a house party where her famed "hard drive" earns its very own cameo. iHeart Media premiered the single last Friday, where they played the song every hour, on the hour.Summer recently revealed three songs from the 20-song track list: "Bitter," "Ex for a Reason" and "Ciara's Prayer" featuring narration by fellow Atlanta superstar, Ciara. Alongside each track is a date spanning August 2019 to October 2021, signifying that Still Over It will play out in story-form. Driving excitement is the aforementioned "Summer's Hard Drive." What began as a marketing campaign has now taken on a life of its own, with the inanimate "hard drive" making promotional appearances and now hosting its very own contest. With the hard drive encased in a seemingly impenetrable box, New York City fans were challenged with breaking the box in exchange for early album access. The album is now available for pre-order now.The R&B goddess had an impressive rise with her debut album, Over It, spending 102 weeks on the Billboard 200 and 14 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart. Over It produced eight hits on the 2020 Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and, to date, the tracks have collectively generated 3.6 billion US streams. In July 2020, Walker's EP, Life on Earth, debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200 at No. 8. Summer has covered both Rolling Stone and Billboard magazine and has taken home several major awards from the likes of Soul Train, iHeart Music and the Billboard Music Awards. Summer signed singer-songwriter NO1-NOAH to her imprint, Ghetto Earth Records, which is a joint venture with Interscope Records.For more information and exclusive merch fans can visit www.summerwalkermusic.com



