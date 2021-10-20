Sam Fender Releases "Spit Of You" As New Single

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Sam Fender releases "Spit Of You", the new single lifted from his critically acclaimed second album, Seventeen
Going Under. The record, which debuted at number 1 in the UK album chart, followed Sam's debut Hypersonic Missiles straight to the top at first time of asking. And whilst Sam catches up on his sold-out tours, rescheduled from 2019/20 due to the pandemic, a brand new arena tour for Spring
2022 is now almost completely sold out too (including two nights at Wembley Arena).
"Spit Of You" is another profound and proud song plucked directly from the heart, a rich source of inspiration for the majority of Seventeen
Going Under. It examines Sam's relationship with his father and, in turn, relays experiences and memories that feel wholly relatable. It's a stirring reflection on a relationship that has had both bright days and cloudy ones too, hinged largely around their communication or the lack thereof.
The video features British actor Stephen Graham in the role of Sam's father in a tear-jerking reflection of a fractured relationship between father and son.
The video was directed by the award-winning Philip Barantini (Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, Humans). The trio have worked together on the forthcoming one-shot feature film, Boiling Point, which premieres at the BFI London Film Festival later this month.
Sam Fender: "Stephen Graham is genuinely one of the best actors this country has ever seen, and such a lovely bloke. I'm fucking so buzzing about it, it's so beast! I was out of my comfort zone but it was the most amazing experience I've ever had. Thanks so much to Phil Barantini for making this beauty come to life"
Whilst Seventeen
Going Under is a more intensely personal record than Hypersonic Missiles, it's lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation. It's a brave record. A defiant record. A celebratory record and an inspiring one too. Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us. These are stunning songs that arrow straight to, and straight from, the heart.
"One of the year's best" **** - NME
"Urgent, incisive and brave" ***** - The Guardian
"Stunning" **** - Rolling Stone UK
"Profoundly sad and also a euphoric singalong. It's a triumph" ***** - Evening Standard
"Fender has become one of Britain's most compelling songwriters. It's thrilling to witness" - The Sunday Times
Sam Fender
Live:
25th October - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT
26th October - Barrowlands, Glasgow SOLD OUT
18th November - Newcastle Arena
SOLD OUT
20th November - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
21st November - Alexandra
Palace, London SOLD OUT
24th November - Leeds Arena
SOLD OUT
25th November - Cardiff Arena
SOLD OUT
2022:
20th March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
21st March - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
24th March - 3Arena, Dublin
26th March - SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow SOLD OUT
27th March - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
30th March - Brighton Centre SOLD OUT
1st April - SSE Arena
Wembley, London SOLD OUT
2nd April - SSE Arena
Wembley, London *NEW DATE*
5th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT
6th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT
6th July - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester *SOLD OUT*