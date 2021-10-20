Netflix Details Its Top 10 Series & Films To Date In Hours Viewed





La Casa de Papel was our first non-English language title to show that - with subtitling and dubbing - great stories truly can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are now producing local TV and film in approximately 45 countries and have built deep relationships with creative communities around the world. While the goal of our local content executives is always to create locally authentic stories that will resonate in their country (like The Chestnut Man which we expect to be watched by approximately two thirds of our Danish members during its first four weeks), Netflix is a global, direct-to-consumer service which enables creators to reach broader audiences - and gives our members an even greater choice of stories to enjoy.



There is no better example of this than Squid Game, a unique Korean story that first captured the zeitgeist in Korea and then globally. Released on



Our film slate also continues to build with a variety of successful Q3 titles such as action film Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa (68m member households chose to watch in the first four weeks), Kissing Booth 3 (59m), the last installment in the rom com trilogy, the animated family film Vivo (46m) and Blood Red Sky, a German-language action horror movie (53m).



Later in the year, we will shift to reporting on hours viewed for our titles rather than the number of accounts that choose to watch them. There is some difference in rankings, as you see below, but we think engagement as measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction. It also matches how outside services measure TV viewing and gives proper credit to rewatching. In addition, we will start to release title metrics more regularly outside of our earnings report so our members and the industry can better measure success in the streaming world.







Top 10 Series - Hours Viewed

1. Bridgerton: Season 1 - 625M

2. Money Heist: Part 4 - 619M

3. Stranger Things 3 - 582M

4. The Witcher: Season 1 - 541M

5. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 - 496M

6. 13 Reasons Why: Season 1 - 476M

7. You: Season 2 - 457M

8. Stranger Things 2 - 427M

9. Money Heist: Part 3 - 426M

10. Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 - 381M



Top 10 Films - Hours Viewed

1. Bird Box - 282M

2. Extraction - 231M

3. The Irishman - 215M

4. The Kissing Booth 2 - 209M

5. 6 Underground - 205M

6. Spenser Confidential - 197M

7. Enola Holmes - 190M

8. Army of the Dead - 187M

9. The Old Guard - 186M

10. Murder Mystery - 170M

Current Reporting: # of Accounts**



Top 10 Series - # of Accounts

1. Bridgerton: Season 1 - 82M

2. Lupin: Part 1 - 76M

3. The Witcher: Season 1 - 76M

4. Sex/Life: Season 1 - 67M

5. Stranger Things 3 - 67M

6. Money Heist: Part 4 - 65M

7. Tiger King: Season 1 - 64M

9. Sweet Tooth: Season 1 - 60M

10. Emily in Paris: Season 1 - 58M



Top 10 Films - # of Accounts

1. Extraction - 99M

2. Bird Box - 89M

3. Spenser Confidential - 85M

4. 6 Underground - 83M

5. Murder Mystery - 83M

6. The Old Guard - 78M

7. Enola Holmes - 77M

8. Project Power - 75M

9. Army of the Death - 75M

10. Fatherhood - 74M

** The number of accounts that have watched at least two minutes of that title in its first 28 days on Netflix. Data as of 9/27/21.



We're honored to have garnered the most Emmys ever for any single network or service in a season of television, with 44 (tying CBS' tally in 1974 when there were only three national networks). This included our first best



During Q3, we announced our agreement to acquire the Roald Dahl Story Company, pending regulatory approval. This was an opportunity to purchase a beloved and enduring portfolio of intellectual property including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG,



We've begun testing our games offering in select countries. It remains very early days for this initiative and, like other content categories we've expanded into, we plan to try different types of games, learn from our members and improve our game library. During Q3, we acquired Night School Studio, the maker of critically acclaimed games like OXENFREE, to help build out our game development capabilities.



As a reminder, games on Netflix will be included in members' subscriptions and will not have advertisements or in-app purchases so game play is purely focused on enjoyment versus monetization.



We're eagerly anticipating the rest of our Q4 slate, which includes a great mix of popular returning English language series like The Witcher, You, Tiger King and Cobra Kai, big returning non-English series like Sintonia and the final chapter of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist), as well as exciting new movies such as the action film Red Notice (starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds), Don't Look Up with an all star cast including



