New Fortnite Update Today - v18.21 (October 19 2021)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We've had a Fortnitemares event for the last two years and Epic Games announced the Fortnitemares 2021 event on October 5th. This years Fortnitemares includes new Halloween-themed skins, the Dual Fiend Hunters weapon, and Shortnitemares.



So far, there haven't been any challenges or rewards for this years Halloween event. However, Epic stated that there would be challenges and rewards coming with data-miners leaking the rewards in the v18.20 update that went live last week.



The challenges weren't in the files but they'll likely be added in today's new Fortnite update, v18.21. Epic announced the new update on the Fortnite Status Twitter account and here's everything you need to know.



A tweet on the Fortnite status Twitter account sates that the downtime for the update begun at approximately 4 AM ET (9 AM BST). Matchmaking will be disabled thirty minutes before downtime.

As stated in the tweet, the next phase of Fortnitemares begins with this new update. Expect the challenges and rewards to be released once downtime ends. We should also see the cube town placed on the map, a new POI in the middle of the map that data-miners leaked from the files a week ago.

We'll likely see more content added to the game, but we'll need to wait and see through leaks during downtime and when Epic post the official patch notes.

Any new weapons and items added to the files will be leaked by data-miners in today's v18.21 Fortnite update along with new cosmetics and the weekly punch cards. If there's anything else that's leaked, we'll be sure to cover it.



