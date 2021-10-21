Monsta X Announce Upcoming English-Language Album, The Dreaming, Out December 10, 2021









The Dreaming tracklist:

1. One Day

2. You Problem

3. Tied to Your Body

4. Whispers in the Dark

5. Blame Me

6. Secrets

7. About Last Night

8. Better

9. Blow Your Mind

10. The Dreaming



The band took the US market by storm with the release of ALL ABOUT LUV with appearances on The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, worldwide phenomenon Monsta X announce their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming, will be released December 10 through Intertwine (BMG) in collaboration with Starship Entertainment. Pre-order will be available beginning Friday, October 22. Monsta X shared the first taste of the album with the Top 40 smash single "One Day," which is currently at #32 and continuing to climb the charts. This marks the group's third Top 40 single - and as Forbes reports, makes Monsta X only the second K-pop group in history to appear on the chart more than once. Access Hollywood wrote, "Monsta X is back at it with another stunning single," while PAPER Magazine praised the "heartfelt, soaring ballad, the kind that they do so well," calling the track "an auspicious introduction to the next chapter in the storied K-pop band's history." Teen Vogue said, "With a mid-tempo beat and good vibes all around, 'One Day' makes us excited for what Monsta X has coming up next."Named by Grammy.com as "one of K-pop's most prolific groups," Monsta X's new album The Dreaming is a continuation of their first all English-language debut album, ALL ABOUT LUV. Released in February 2019, that album ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making Monsta X only the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10, and was one of the first-ever full English-language pop albums from Korea.Up next, Monsta X will hit the States in December for a number of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances in Philadelphia, PA, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, GA, and Miami, FL. More information can be found at https://www.iheart.com/jingle-ball. This will warm up North American audiences for the group's upcoming headline tour, which kicks off January 29, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and concludes at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 27, 2022.The Dreaming tracklist:1. One Day2. You Problem3. Tied to Your Body4. Whispers in the Dark5. Blame Me6. Secrets7. About Last Night8. Better9. Blow Your Mind10. The DreamingLast year, Monsta X, voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, during a performance with TIME Magazine for their TIME100 Talks. "As U.N. ambassadors for sustainable Goal 16 we stand for peace and justice," rapper I.M said, further stating, "As such we have supported Black Lives Matter activism, and we believe that it's time to acknowledge the issue and fix it."The band took the US market by storm with the release of ALL ABOUT LUV with appearances on The Ellen Show, Jimmy Kimmel, GMA, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, The Today Show, and much more. This release in February, marked the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group ever, and also debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making it only the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10. The album kicked off 2020 with a splash, garnering rave reviews from places such as NPR, ET, Variety, Access, AP, Forbes, Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, and TIME who stated "You Can't Hold My Heart" is a change of pace: en emo pop-rock track with guitar backing. It's sweet but salty, and tightly executed with its nods to rock. And it's a sign of dissolving borders - across language, across genre, across culture."



