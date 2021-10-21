Lana Del Rey Releases Visual For Her Track 'Blue Banisters'



Lana's eighth studio record Blue Banisters is available October 22nd at all digital retailers, and can be purchased via CD and cassette with various exclusive vinyl formats found at www.lanadelrey.com. The album Blue Banisters will include previously released songs 'Arcadia', 'Wildflower Wildfire', 'Blue Banisters' and 'Text Book'.



BLUE BANISTERS TRACKLIST:

Text Book

Blue Banisters

Arcadia

Interlude - The Trio



If You Lie Down With Me

Beautiful

Violets for Roses

Dealer

Thunder

Wildflower Wildfire

Nectar of the Gods

Living Legend

Cherry Blossom

