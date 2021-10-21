Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/10/2021

Lana Del Rey Releases Visual For Her Track 'Blue Banisters'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Lana Del Rey releases a visual for track 'Blue Banisters' off her highly anticipated 8th studio record Blue Banisters.
Lana's eighth studio record Blue Banisters is available October 22nd at all digital retailers, and can be purchased via CD and cassette with various exclusive vinyl formats found at www.lanadelrey.com. The album Blue Banisters will include previously released songs 'Arcadia', 'Wildflower Wildfire', 'Blue Banisters' and 'Text Book'.

BLUE BANISTERS TRACKLIST:
Text Book
Blue Banisters
Arcadia
Interlude - The Trio
Black Bathing Suit
If You Lie Down With Me
Beautiful
Violets for Roses
Dealer
Thunder
Wildflower Wildfire
Nectar of the Gods
Living Legend
Cherry Blossom
Sweet Carolina.






