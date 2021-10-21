Brittney Spencer To Headline 15-City 'In A Perfect World Tour'



"I couldn't be more excited to headline my first tour," explains Spencer. "We'll not only be showcasing songs that I've released over the last year, but we're also planning to debut a lot of new material as well. I truly hope everyone enjoys what we've got cooking up - from those who have been on this journey with me since the very beginning, when I was just posting cover songs online, to the newer fans who have seen me on tour with some of my absolute heroes. And to top it off, I'm so thrilled to have Sam Williams, Abbey Cone and



Recently named among 12 of Hollywood's elite newcomers in PEOPLE's "Ones to Watch 2021" list, Spencer's latest single, "Sober & Skinny" has been praised by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more, and she was recently coined "Nashville's new star" by CBS Mornings' Anthony Mason.



A 2021 Spotify Hot Country Artist to Watch,



Openers:

** Sam Williams

%

+ Abbey Cone



Full List of Upcoming Tour Dates:

Thu., Oct. 21 | The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA^

Fri., Oct. 22 | Shea's Buffalo Theatre | Buffalo, NY^

Sat., Oct. 23 | UPMC Events Center | Moon, PA^

Fri., Oct. 29 | Fillmore Auditorium | Denver, CO^

Sat., Oct. 30 | The Complex | Salt Lake City, UT^

Thu., Nov. 4 | Mohegan Sun

Fri., Nov. 5 | Santander

Sat., Nov. 6 | Turning Stone Resort Casino | Verona, NY^

Fri., Nov. 12 | The

Fri., Nov. 19 | Phillips Center Mainstage | Gainesville, FL

Thu, Dec. 2 | Rockwood

Fri., Dec. 3 | Milkboy | Philadelphia, PA

Sat., Dec. 4 | Songbyrd | Washington, DC

Sun., Dec. 5 | The 8x10 | Baltimore, MD

Thu., Dec. 9 | The Basement East | Nashville, TN

Thu., Dec. 16 | Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA*

Fri., Jan. 14, 2022 | Tuffys | Sanford, FL

Sat., Jan. 15, 2022 | 30A Songwriters Festival | Walton Beach, FL

Sun., Jan. 16, 2022 | 30A Songwriters Festival | Walton Beach, FL

Thu., Jan. 27, 2022 | Stache | Grand Rapids, MI

Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 | The Space | Evanston, IL

Sat., Jan. 29, 2022 | Ann Arbor Folk Festival | Ann Arbor, MI

Thu., Feb. 3, 2022 | Evening Muse | Charlotte, NC

Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 | Grey Eagle | Asheville, NC

Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 | Hifi | Indianapolis, IN

Fri., Feb. 11, 2022 | The Rose | Columbia, MO

Sat., Feb. 12, 2022 | Growlers | Memphis, TN

Thurs., Feb. 17, 2022 | PPG Paints

Fri., Feb. 18, 2022 | Borgata Event Center | Atlantic Cty, NJ+

Sat., Feb 19, 2022 | Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA+

Fri., Mar. 18, 2022 | Cayamo 14th Edition: A



*Opening for

^Opening for

