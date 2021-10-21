Johnny Marr Announces Livestream Performance 'Live At Crazy Face Factory'





February 25th 2022 will see the release of Johnny Marr's new double album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4', before joining New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In an exclusive global livestream event, Johnny Marr presents 'Live At The Crazy Face Factory'. The intimate livestream event will see Johnny discuss his creative process, life in song writing, and a set of full-band live performances with music from across his prolific career. Premiering globally on Wednesday 10th November and available on-demand until Sunday 14th November, tickets are now on sale via Driift.Specially curated by Johnny Marr, the livestream event will give fans the chance to step inside the Crazy Face Factory - a unique and personal space that serves as Johnny's de-facto HQ, custom-built studio, rehearsal space, creative hub, and where his forthcoming double album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4' was created.Speaking about the Crazy Face Factory, Johnny said, "The Crazy Face Factory is more than a workplace, it's where I chase my ideas, dreams of music, imagination and plans. Industrial and industrious. I spend days on end there, nights there alone. It's Call The Comet, Armatopia… where I live Fever Dreams."All fans who order tickets will be entered into a special prize draw for the chance to win a Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar Signature Model guitar in olympic white. As distinctive as the instantly identifiable sounds Johnny wrings from it, the olympic white is the original classic version of this award winning instrument. Watch Johnny Marr discuss the making of his signature model and purchase a ticket to be automatically entered into the prize draw.'Live At The Crazy Face Factory' will be available worldwide & premieres at the following equivalent local times on November 10th. The livestream will be available on-demand until Sunday 14th November.Premiere # 1 - 8pm AEDT / 9am GMTPremiere # 2 - 8pm GMT / 9pm CETPremiere # 3 - 8pm EST / 5pm PSTPremiere # 4 - 11pm EST / 8pm PSTFebruary 25th 2022 will see the release of Johnny Marr's new double album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1-4', before joining Blondie as a special guest on their 'Against The Odds' headline tour through April and May, including London's O2 Arena, and heading out on The Killers' headline US arena tour, beginning in August through to October 2022.



