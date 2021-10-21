Christina Aguilera To Release Spanish-Language New Single "Pa Mis Muchachas"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christina Aguilera has announced her return with a brand new Spanish-language single out this Friday!



Aguilera teased the new single with multiple posts to her social media before finally sharing a teaser from the tracks music video, revealing that it's titled "Pa Mis Muchachas", which translated to "For My Girls". The track will feature Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole.

"The countdown has begun... I am proud to reveal mi primera cancion from a body of work that lives so closely to my heart," Aguilera shared on Instagram.



In her social media post, Aguilera shared a 15-second video featuring two women walking into what could possibly be a Latin club, where smooth guitar music is playing in the background.



Earlier this year, Aguilera told Health magazine that she was working on a second Spanish-language album that she admitted was "about 20 years overdue." Her first, Mi Reflejo, was released in 2000 and was the follow-up to her debut self-titled album from the previous year.



