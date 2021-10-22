Lifestyle Brand Launch Neo By Ikill Orion $5Mil Valuation





The focus is genderless offering rare one-of-a-kind designs ranging from clothing, accessories, music, art x exclusive collectibles. In the future the brand plans to roll out non toxic, eco-friendly, sustainable unisex skincare & make up products.Ikill Orion is an emerging rockstar, International acclaimed artist, TV personality, whose been featured on MTV, Spin, MTV Japan, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK)



In coordination with his album release 'Mikillangelo' (Now Streaming) and GRAMMY® Consideration AD Campaign which has garnered over 2 Million views, Ikill Orion & Team Orion has developed 'Provocouture TV' an un-scripted Reality/Lifestyle series that merges music, fashion, & pop culture Ikill as creator, host, writer & executive producer. The TV show r(e)volves around style, diversification and transformation for post - MTV Hip Hop Tik Tok Gen - Z.

Ikill Orion will be making his European Tour debut at the Midem



Tour dates:

June 8th, 2022 Cannes, France Midem Conference

www.musicglue.com/ikillorion

