Dean Lewis Releases New Single "Looks Like Me"





Inspired by a personal relationship, Lewis said "It was just one of those relationships that never quite came together - no matter how much I wanted it to. One night on the phone, we were living in different cities, she told me she was hanging with a guy who looked like me," says Lewis, now looking back on the experience with a sense of humour. "So you'd rather be with someone who looks like me - than the "actual me!"



The three-time ARIA award winner initially worked up the song with new collaborator/producer Jake Torrey in Los Angeles, before putting on the finishing touches two months later in London with his long time collaborators Ed Holloway & Nick Atkinson. It stirs to life with Lewis's compelling, almost haunting vocalisations - like a siren call, uplifted by a beating acoustic guitar. As the lyrics kick in, so does a rapid-fire hand clap, adding a percussive layer you almost feel more than hear.

"One of my favourite things about this song is every time I play it to people - they immediately start moving their body. Which is a totally new experience for me as a songwriter. It's almost like keeping one foot on familiar ground and the other into stepping off a cliff. It was a chance for me to reach for something completely different, but still be me".



Which perhaps explains the stylistic duality that is blended so skilfully across the track. The rolling, almost rap-like rhythm of the pre-chorus releases into a thumping, Latin-infused, head bopping chorus. It all builds to the climatic line - "But maybe I'm just not good enough at all to feel your love" - an utterly anthemic moment on the track, both sonically and lyrically. The official video was filmed in Nashville with



Currently based in LA and Nashville putting the finishing touches on his second album, the follow up to his #1 ARIA winning album 'A Place We Knew'.





2019 saw Lewis as an Apple Up Next artist while his tours in the US and Australia were sold out, and he performed shows and festival in the UK and Europe. He performed over 200 shows that year.

In Australia Lewis performed on the mainstage at Splendour in the Grass and performed at the AFL Grand Final. Be Alright has over 2.8 billion streams and spent 5 weeks at # 1 on the ARIA SINGLES chart. It has been certified 11x platinum in Australia, triple platinum in the U.S.A, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dean Lewis releases his new single 'Looks Like Me' and is available now on all streaming services globally. This latest single is just the musical antidote the world needs right now: a pulsating, up-tempo opus about breaking free from a confining, crushing situation.Inspired by a personal relationship, Lewis said "It was just one of those relationships that never quite came together - no matter how much I wanted it to. One night on the phone, we were living in different cities, she told me she was hanging with a guy who looked like me," says Lewis, now looking back on the experience with a sense of humour. "So you'd rather be with someone who looks like me - than the "actual me!"The three-time ARIA award winner initially worked up the song with new collaborator/producer Jake Torrey in Los Angeles, before putting on the finishing touches two months later in London with his long time collaborators Ed Holloway & Nick Atkinson. It stirs to life with Lewis's compelling, almost haunting vocalisations - like a siren call, uplifted by a beating acoustic guitar. As the lyrics kick in, so does a rapid-fire hand clap, adding a percussive layer you almost feel more than hear."One of my favourite things about this song is every time I play it to people - they immediately start moving their body. Which is a totally new experience for me as a songwriter. It's almost like keeping one foot on familiar ground and the other into stepping off a cliff. It was a chance for me to reach for something completely different, but still be me".Which perhaps explains the stylistic duality that is blended so skilfully across the track. The rolling, almost rap-like rhythm of the pre-chorus releases into a thumping, Latin-infused, head bopping chorus. It all builds to the climatic line - "But maybe I'm just not good enough at all to feel your love" - an utterly anthemic moment on the track, both sonically and lyrically. The official video was filmed in Nashville with Director Tim Mattia (who also directed 'Falling Up') - watch here.Currently based in LA and Nashville putting the finishing touches on his second album, the follow up to his #1 ARIA winning album 'A Place We Knew'. Dean Lewis has over 5.6+ billion streams of his music with 3.1M+ albums and Eps sold worldwide. He was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club for his song 'Be Alright' and has over 1M YouTube followers and 830K Tik Tok followers. His most recent single 'Falling Up' is ARIA GOLD accredited in Australia with 45M+ Global Streams and is also nominated for 'Song Of The Year' at the ARIA Awards 2021 being held on November 24.2019 saw Lewis as an Apple Up Next artist while his tours in the US and Australia were sold out, and he performed shows and festival in the UK and Europe. He performed over 200 shows that year.In Australia Lewis performed on the mainstage at Splendour in the Grass and performed at the AFL Grand Final. Be Alright has over 2.8 billion streams and spent 5 weeks at # 1 on the ARIA SINGLES chart. It has been certified 11x platinum in Australia, triple platinum in the U.S.A, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries.



