Olivia Rodrigo Shares Official Music Video For "traitor"





Currently holding over 991M global streams, "traitor" debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it Rodrigo's fourth consecutive song to debut in the Top 10. Billboard deemed "traitor" Rodrigo's "best vocal performance on SOUR," while The A.V. Club called it Rodrigo's "most vulnerable song yet". The Austin American-Statesman declared her live performance of "traitor" at the Austin City Limits



With the release of SOUR, Rodrigo earned the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history (with over 385M global streams). In addition to becoming RIAA Certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.



"…SOUR stakes its claim as the pop album of the year so far." - BILLBOARD

"…exquisitely detailed, deeply felt" - NPR

"All of pop music is

"…Rodrigo has become a voice of her generation" - VARIETY. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, today released the official music video for "traitor," from her record-breaking, RIAA Platinum Certified debut album, SOUR - out now on Geffen Records/Universal Music. With an ethereal opening sequence, the video follows Rodrigo and a group of friends through a youthful and dreamy suburban night.Currently holding over 991M global streams, "traitor" debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it Rodrigo's fourth consecutive song to debut in the Top 10. Billboard deemed "traitor" Rodrigo's "best vocal performance on SOUR," while The A.V. Club called it Rodrigo's "most vulnerable song yet". The Austin American-Statesman declared her live performance of "traitor" at the Austin City Limits Music Festival this month "spectacular" and that it "underlined what it means for young girls to see artists take control of their own careers."With the release of SOUR, Rodrigo earned the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history (with over 385M global streams). In addition to becoming RIAA Certified Gold in its first week, all 11 tracks from the album have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist, and the fourth act overall, to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30."…SOUR stakes its claim as the pop album of the year so far." - BILLBOARD"…exquisitely detailed, deeply felt" - NPR"All of pop music is Olivia Rodrigo's playground… She's a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again." - ROLLING STONE"…Rodrigo has become a voice of her generation" - VARIETY.



