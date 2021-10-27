Adele Announces Initial 2022 Concert Dates









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Adele has started to unveil the tour dates for her upcoming album, "30"! The Grammy-winner announced her first two tour "30" concerts, taking place at London's Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, 2022. Adele previously announced that she will be starring in a one-night-only concert special on CBS, which includes a first listen at songs from her new album, as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Adele will release her upcoming album, "30", on November 19. She released the lead single, " Easy On Me ", last Friday. Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and " Hello " won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for " Skyfall ", a James Bond theme song.



