The Immediate Family (Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Russ Kunkel, Leland Sklar, Steve Postell) Featured In "Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name" CNN & HBO Max

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Supergroup The Immediate Family have a full schedule this Fall/Winter with bandmates Danny
Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar's participation in the documentary Carole King
& James
Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, premiering on CNN and HBO Max and also performing with Carole King
at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on October 30. The band then heads out on their national tour in support of their new album The Immediate Family released on Quarto Valley Records.
Prior to forming The Immediate Family, Kortchmar, Kunkel and Sklar have worked together since the early '70s as the legendary ensemble "The Section" backing up James
Taylor and Carole King
on The Troubadour Reunion Tour as well as appearing on Taylor and King's various albums.
The Immediate Family which also includes Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell, will be embarking on their national tour on November 3. Some of the stops include San Juan Capistrano, CA (The Coach House), Agoura Hills, CA (The Canyon Club), and New York City (The Society of Ethical Culture). The band has just released their latest album, The Immediate Family, which debuted at #6 on Billboard's Blues chart and features the single "Fair Warning." Complete list of tour dates below. For more information on The Immediate Family and to explore their new merch store, visit: www.immediatefamilyband.
2021/2022 Tour:
November 3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
November 6 - Santa
Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
November 7 - Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon Club
November 14 - South Windsor, CT @ Clinic & Concert
November 16 - Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theatre
November 17 - Yarmouth, MA @ The Music
Room
November 18 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music
Hall
November 20 - New York, NY @ Concert Hall at NY Society for Ethical Culture
November 21 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music
Hall
February 14-18 - The Rock Legends
Cruise IX
February 19 - Boca Raton, FL @ The Funky Biscuit
February 20 - Hallandale Beach, FL @ Sport of Kings
Theatre at Gulfstream Park & Casino
The Immediate Family (the modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as "The Section") is a rock and roll band composed of four of the most recorded, respected, and sought-after players in modern music: Danny
Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and the addition of prominent touring, session guitarist and songwriter Steve Postell (guitar and vocals). Frequent collaborators both in the studio and on-stage, their work can be heard on albums from Jackson Browne, James
Taylor, Linda
Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, Neil Young, David
Crosby, and many, many, many more. Kortchmar, Sklar, and Kunkel have worked together since the early 70s and made up three-quarters of The Section, best known for both their studio and live work in support of some of the top-selling singer/songwriters and solo singers in the history of music, as well as their own acclaimed instrumental albums. (By the mid-70s, they were later joined by Wachtel). Collectively, these musicians helped define the sound of a generation.