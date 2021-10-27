The Immediate Family (Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Russ Kunkel, Leland Sklar, Steve Postell) Featured In "Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name" CNN & HBO Max





The Immediate Family (the modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as "The Section") is a rock and roll band composed of four of the most recorded, respected, and sought-after players in modern music: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Supergroup The Immediate Family have a full schedule this Fall/Winter with bandmates Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel and Leland Sklar's participation in the documentary Carole King James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, premiering on CNN and HBO Max and also performing with Carole King at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on October 30. The band then heads out on their national tour in support of their new album The Immediate Family released on Quarto Valley Records.Prior to forming The Immediate Family, Kortchmar, Kunkel and Sklar have worked together since the early '70s as the legendary ensemble "The Section" backing up James Taylor and Carole King on The Troubadour Reunion Tour as well as appearing on Taylor and King's various albums.The Immediate Family which also includes Waddy Wachtel and Steve Postell, will be embarking on their national tour on November 3. Some of the stops include San Juan Capistrano, CA (The Coach House), Agoura Hills, CA (The Canyon Club), and New York City (The Society of Ethical Culture). The band has just released their latest album, The Immediate Family, which debuted at #6 on Billboard's Blues chart and features the single "Fair Warning." Complete list of tour dates below. For more information on The Immediate Family and to explore their new merch store, visit: www.immediatefamilyband.2021/2022 Tour:November 3 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach HouseNovember 6 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero TheatreNovember 7 - Agoura Hills, CA @ Canyon ClubNovember 14 - South Windsor, CT @ Clinic & ConcertNovember 16 - Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street TheatreNovember 17 - Yarmouth, MA @ The Music RoomNovember 18 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music HallNovember 20 - New York, NY @ Concert Hall at NY Society for Ethical CultureNovember 21 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music HallFebruary 14-18 - The Rock Legends Cruise IXFebruary 19 - Boca Raton, FL @ The Funky BiscuitFebruary 20 - Hallandale Beach, FL @ Sport of Kings Theatre at Gulfstream Park & CasinoThe Immediate Family (the modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as "The Section") is a rock and roll band composed of four of the most recorded, respected, and sought-after players in modern music: Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and the addition of prominent touring, session guitarist and songwriter Steve Postell (guitar and vocals). Frequent collaborators both in the studio and on-stage, their work can be heard on albums from Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, Neil Young, David Crosby, and many, many, many more. Kortchmar, Sklar, and Kunkel have worked together since the early 70s and made up three-quarters of The Section, best known for both their studio and live work in support of some of the top-selling singer/songwriters and solo singers in the history of music, as well as their own acclaimed instrumental albums. (By the mid-70s, they were later joined by Wachtel). Collectively, these musicians helped define the sound of a generation.



