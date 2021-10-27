Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 27/10/2021

Sweden's Alt Country/Folk Artist Jonas Carping Releases Stripped Back Album 'The YLA Sessions'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'The YLA Sessions' is a live-in-studio recording featuring Carping on acoustic guitar using a selection of electric guitar pedals to create a more explicit and raw sound.

Tracklisting
1. The Wire
2. Out Of Reach
3. Moonlight Parade
4. Forgiven
5. The Straight Line
6. God's Gonna Cut You Down

Words & Music by Jonas Carping
Except: God's Gonna Cut You Down (traditional)

Label Info:
'The YLA Sessions' out NOW
Label Name: Rolling Thunder Productions
Recording Location: Sweden
Recording Year: 2020

Jonas Carping is an independent artist based in Lund, Sweden. Jonas has released three studio albums - solo debut 'All The Time In The World' (2012 CD/Digital), 'Cocktails & Gasoline' (2015 CD/Digital) and 'Strangers' (2020 CD/Digital) which all reached critical acclaim in the underground blogosphere.
Jonas has just released his fourth studio album 'The YLA Sessions' which was recorded live in the studio of Amir Aly in Malmö, Sweden. It features Carping on acoustic guitar using a selection of electric guitar pedals to create a more explicit and raw sound. The album contains five original songs and one cover song.
The album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, bandcamp and all other music stores online. It is released digitally. Distributed by CD Baby and released through the artists own label.
Credits: Jonas Carping - Vocals, Guitar | Sigrid Carping - Background Vocals | Amir Aly - Producer | Marco Padoan - Cover Artwork | Thomas Eberger - Mastering






