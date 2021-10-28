|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Bob Holz to release new album featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker
Hot Songs Around The World
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
448 entries in 25 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
377 entries in 23 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
121 entries in 24 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
346 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
426 entries in 27 charts
Industry Baby
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
267 entries in 24 charts
Therefore I Am
Billie Eilish
217 entries in 23 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
359 entries in 22 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
383 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
141 entries in 23 charts
Plakala
Kazka
173 entries in 4 charts
Most read news of the week
Newly Discovered Live Recording Of John Coltrane's Magnum Opus, A Love Supreme, Recorded In Seattle In 1965
Drake Partners With The Ultimate Rap League And Caffeine To Throw A Battle Rap Event For His Birthday Called 'Til Death Do Us Part'
SES TEAM (Nihal Ses, Dr. Murat Ses and Tan Ses) Publishes CLOUZINE's 5th Anniversary Issue (#30) in November 2021
Katy Perry To Debut An Exclusive Recording Of The Beatles' Beloved Anthem "All You Need Is Love," To Benefit Children In Need Through Baby2baby
Bruce Springsteen Shares New Details Behind "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" Film Alongside A Rare Solo Performance Of "The River" On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Introducing S!NG Market: A Barrier-free Music NFT Marketplace Featuring Aloe Blacc And Zeal-Certified Artists Including Puscifer, Wes Borland Of Limp Bizkit, Our Lady Peace, Nothing More, Strangeloop Studios, And Danny Wimmer Presents