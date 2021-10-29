Imagine Dragons X J.I.D Collaborate On "Enemy" For Riot Games' Upcoming Animated Series "Arcane"





"'Enemy' is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself," explains Dan Reynolds. "In 'Arcane,' two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons teams up with J.I.D, a GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole's Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records, on the epic, electrifying new single "Enemy."The song examines living with conflict - both internal and external - with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds delivering the first two bristling, emotional verses, and J.I.D's trademark lightning-fast flow spotlighted on the third. Released today, "Enemy" will be heard in the upcoming animated series based on the League of Legends Universe, "Arcane" and will also appear on the accompanying soundtrack. The new animated series, developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, will premiere on Netflix on November 6 at 7:00 PM PT.The creators of League of Legends channeled their talents into crafting a stunning animated video for "Enemy," which immerses Imagine Dragons and J.I.D in the world of two of the franchises' iconic characters, Jinx and Vi. League of Legends, the debut title from Riot Games, was released in 2009 and has since become the most-played PC game in the world. "Arcane" is Riot Games' first series for television."'Enemy' is about reconciling internal conflict in a world where it feels impossible to trust even yourself," explains Dan Reynolds. "In 'Arcane,' two sisters' lives take them on different paths and leads to a division that threatens to tear an entire city apart. Like the series, the song is meant to be both personal and a critique of a society that seems intent on creating division."The song was produced by Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman & Robin (Nick Jonas, Celeste), who also produced two tracks on Imagine Dragons' new album, Mercury - Act 1 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). "Enemy" was mixed by 14-time GRAMMY winner Serban Ghenea. Imagine Dragons will tour North America in early 2022 in support of Mercury - Act 1. Produced by Live Nation, the Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and will stop in Raleigh, Montreal (QC), Minneapolis, and other cities before wrapping up with shows at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (March 12) and the Footprint Center in Phoenix (March 14). View itinerary BELOW. Tickets for the headline run are available on Ticketmaster.com. Imagine Dragons teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin on Mercury - Act 1, which recently debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Mercury - Act 1 marks the band's first new music since their 2018 album Origins, and features the singles " Wrecked ", "Cutthroat" and "Follow You." "Follow You," released March 12, reached No. 1 on both Mediabase's Alternative Radio chart and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It marked the band's quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for " Natural " in 2018 and eight-week climb for " Believer " in 2017.



