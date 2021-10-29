Evanescence And Incendium Reveal 'The Revolution Of Cassandra' As The 2nd Book In 'Echoes From The Void' Graphic Anthology Series





Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence and Incendium are thrilled to announce the second book in Evanescence's Echoes From The Void Graphic Anthology Series, The Revolution of Cassandra, now on sale through Incendium's OPUS imprint of music-driven books. Written by film director Eric D. Howell, the second book in Evanescence's fantasy series connects Howell's original story to the story behind Evanescence's hit single " Use My Voice " from their 2021 album The Bitter Truth. Howell directed the inspiring, pandemic-shot music video, which has gone on to garner millions of views and depicts a nation rallying for change. Now Lee and Howell have teamed up together to invite readers into the world of The Revolution of Cassandra, an action-adventure that speaks to the power of love and truth and standing up for your beliefs.In The Revolution of Cassandra, a liberal, astrology-loving humanitarian is caught in the crossfire of a raging civil war and must save her sister from the firing squad of a brutal dictator. She beseeches help from a gun smuggler, and inadvertently starts her own revolution. Cassandra stands up to be a light in the face of a cynical, unforgiving, and brutal world, pulling everything she believes into question. Racing through minefields, above the jungle canopy, and going head-to-head with an army, Cassandra has the stars and moon on her side—or so she believes. The story is created by Eric D. Howell, with cover art by Esau Escorza and Sebastian Cheng, and interior art by a rock-star cast of graphic artists. After the second issue of Echoes From The Void debuts in time for the holidays, Howell will subsequently be releasing his complete graphic novel in 2022, with more details to follow.Amy Lee said: "A few years back my friend and video director Eric Howell sent me a screenplay he was writing called The Revolution of Cassandra. This time, instead of a film, he wanted to make it into a graphic novel. As I read it, I kept hearing this song I'd been working on, 'Use My Voice,' over and over in my head, because it felt like the song and Cassandra lived in the same world. The power of love, and truth, and sisterhood, standing up to the broken machine. Hanging onto the belief that humanity is worth fighting for.Eric later directed the 'Use My Voice' music video, which was truly a feat to accomplish during the height of the pandemic. Now it's our turn to shine the light onto The Revolution of Cassandra, the piece of art that helped fuel and inspire 'Use My Voice.' This book in our Echoes from the Void series will be completely dedicated to both projects, connecting the song and story just as Eric and I feel they were meant to be."Creator Eric D. Howell added: "The Revolution of Cassandra is a story about a bad-ass woman standing up for her beliefs in a cynical and hostile world. As one of my early readers, I asked Amy to write the forward for the graphic novel if she connected with it in any way. She had a strong response to the material and immediately sent me the sketch of a song she'd been working on. She really identified with a central idea in the story of 'being for something, not against everything.' The song and the story had this thematic echo as if we were each grabbing onto the same muse in the same moment - frankly it was a bit of magic."Llexi Leon, CEO of Incendium, said: "'Use My Voice' is such a powerful anthem, and when Amy explained the connection to Eric's novel, I knew we had to showcase it as part of the anthology. The Revolution Of Cassandra is a beautifully executed and compelling saga, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to offer this exclusive prologue in print for the first time!"Echoes from the Void is a fantasy Graphic Anthology Series, comprised of 48-page deluxe comic books, each issue featuring story adaptations from the Evanescence music catalogue. The short stories are created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists, and more. Combining bandleader Amy Lee's love of visual arts, fantasy illustration, and graphic novels with the narrative power of Evanescence's songwriting, and the unique atmosphere of their music, the series is being developed in close collaboration with Amy as she co-edits the art and stories, overseeing creative direction throughout.Echoes from the Void begins as a 5-issue series, presented in a variety of visual styles and mediums. The first issue, inspired by the songs "Better Without You" and "Wasted On You," written by Carrie Lee South and Blake Northcott and illustrated by an incredible team of artists, sold out of its initial run, but a second print variant edition is now available through Incendium's website, alongside exclusive physical merchandise and digital collectibles inspired by the series.The first print edition of each issue will be released as a prestige format limited-edition collectible comic book, with cardstock covers, specialty foil treatments, glossy pages, and individual numbering. Each first printing will be limited to 3,000 copies priced at $18.95, and available to order from https://incendium.online/collections/eva. The second issue is available to order now and ships December 2021.The cover art from Echoes From The Void will also be made available to purchase through a series of archival fine art prints, each an individually numbered 500-piece collection.Other high-profile projects under Incendium's OPUS line of music-driven books includes Disturbed's Dark Messiah comic book series, Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet series, Black Veil Brides' The Phantom Tomorrow series, Exodus' Tales of the Damned series, Cradle of Filth's Maledictus Athenaeum series, and more. Incendium is also releasing collectible action figures for purchase that represent iconic characters from the musical lore of each band and from the comic book storylines from each series.Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation, spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life" reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular " My Immortal " peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide "Synthesis Live" tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. Earlier this year, Evanescence released their newest studio album, The Bitter Truth, featuring the songs, " Wasted On You " & "Use My Voice," both of which were nominated for MTV Video Awards, as well as "Better Without You," a Top-10 charting song at US Rock Radio, having spent an incredible 27 weeks on the chart.



