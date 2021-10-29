Rhode Island Multi-Instrumentalist Jenn Vix Returns With 'PTSD'





'PTSD' will be released on November 5 and will be made available online everywhere, including streaming sites such as Spotify and online stores like Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon. Proceeds from this single will be donated to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), who provide critical mental health resources and support to millions of people across the USA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Iconic alternative pop artist Jenn Vix is back with an impactful new single for our times, titled 'PTSD'. On this single, which offers a glimpse into her personal experience with the diagnosis and life with this disorder, she worked with Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Twenty One Pilots, St. Vincent).With her signature vocals and unique timbre, Vix brings her unique brand of postpunk-tinged alt-pop into new territory with a nod to R&B and trap beats programmed by French beat producer Mister Lazy.Creative, courageous and connected, Jenn Vix is not only an ultra-talented artist - she's a survivor. While her professional career reads like something of a 'Whos Who in Music', her life story underlines her notable perseverance, drive and commitment to music.Over the years, Jenn Vix has collaborated with Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie, Tin Machine), John Ashton (Psychedelic Furs), Andy Anderson (The Cure, Iggy Pop, Hawkwind), Danny Chavis (The Veldt), Dirk Ivens(Absolute Body Control, The Klinik and Dive), as well as Marco Pirroni (Adam Ant, Rema Rema, The Models, Sinead O'Connor) and Rodney Anonymous (The Dead Milkmen)."This new track was primarily written about my experience of being diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and what it is like to live with it. I've survived SA, homelessness, DV, attempted homicide, and two near fatal illnesses. Though I've written about what I've gone through, this song is for everyone who has experienced or is experiencing trauma. I deeply empathize with anyone dealing with it," says Jenn Vix."During this pandemic, so many people have experienced intense heartbreak, loss, and other deeply traumatic experiences. I lost two of my friends, and I know many who have lost loved ones, friends, family members, co-workers, and people they saw in their daily lives; before the lockdowns happened."Vix got her musical start in Providence, RI, while also getting to know a tougher New York City in her teens, crossing paths with the likes of Iggy Pop, who lived in her mother's building. While her first experience as a vocalist came with 1980s one-off band Disco Donut (with Adam Horovitz of The Beastie Boys and singer-songwriter Nicole Willis), a decade would pass before Vix broke out on the national scene. Her self-released album received a glowing 3.5-star review in Rolling Stone, who wrote, "Vix sounds perpetually enraptured. And the Rhode Island multi-instrumentalist has reason to be. Her music--clear, simple melodies awash in echo--is all dreaminess and shuddering, and from inside its swirl, her voice wafts up".As an indication of her ever-evolving approach to her craft, in recent years, Vix has been performing both as a solo artist and also as a drummer (on an electronic drum kit) and vocalist, in Boston-based post-punk / electronic rock duo Feeney Vix.Beyond the issue of PTSD, Vix notes that there is help for people undergoing various forms of psychological distress, noting, "I've placed links to resources for help; both national and international, under the official music video. I've received a lot of help over the years from NAMI, so I've also placed a link to their official donation site. I donate to them and I encourage anyone in the US who can donate to them, please help. It is tax deductible, and every donation counts. Thank you."'PTSD' will be released on November 5 and will be made available online everywhere, including streaming sites such as Spotify and online stores like Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon. Proceeds from this single will be donated to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), who provide critical mental health resources and support to millions of people across the USA.



