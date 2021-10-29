A$AP Ferg Returns With "Green Juice" Ft. Pharrell Williams





Ferg will perform the single for the first time when he plays Rolling Loud New York this weekend at Citi Field in Queens. He'll take the stage on Saturday, October 30th. Be sure not to miss his set during the festival's YouTube livestream at www.rollingloud com.



In honor of the single's release, Ferg has teamed up with Uber Eats to debut the single with his favorite green juice from Pressed Juicery. Running from Friday, October 29-31, Ferg's "Green Juice" will be available for fans and juice drinkers in LA and NY alike so that you can sip while you stream via the included QR code. To make things even better, Ferg's green juice is buy one, get one free, and every purchase counts as an entry to the sweepstakes for exclusive signed merch. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing his new management deal with Roc Nation last week, Ferg has come roaring back with his newest single "Green Juice" featuring Pharrell Williams and produced by The Neptunes. Paired with the intricate Division-made video (directed by Valentin and produced by Theo). Ferg's "I run the game, I set the bar" lyrics lay down the gauntlet for his future plans, with The Neptunes echoing "You cannot make this shit if you're a fraud." "Green Juice" is out now via A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records.Ferg will perform the single for the first time when he plays Rolling Loud New York this weekend at Citi Field in Queens. He'll take the stage on Saturday, October 30th. Be sure not to miss his set during the festival's YouTube livestream at www.rollingloud com.In honor of the single's release, Ferg has teamed up with Uber Eats to debut the single with his favorite green juice from Pressed Juicery. Running from Friday, October 29-31, Ferg's "Green Juice" will be available for fans and juice drinkers in LA and NY alike so that you can sip while you stream via the included QR code. To make things even better, Ferg's green juice is buy one, get one free, and every purchase counts as an entry to the sweepstakes for exclusive signed merch.



