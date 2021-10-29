Westlife Announce 2022 'The Wild Dreams' Tour









Fans can also pre-order Westlife's forthcoming album 'Wild Dreams', out on 26th November: https://amzn.to/3jOeBy9 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The UK's biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, today announce an extensive 2022 tour as their sensational return to music continues. Tickets for the spectacular The Wild Dreams Tour go on sale on Friday 5 November 2021 at 9:30am at LiveNation.co.uk Westlife will once again be hitting the road next year, following their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian play to over 600,000 fans across 27 countries. The Irish pop kings kick off their tour next summer performing across the U.K. including an already sold-out headline show at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.The Wild Dreams Tour will see Westlife get closer to their fans than ever before, as they belt out all of their greatest hits 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings' and 'World of our Own' as well as, fresh pop anthems from their new album 'Wild Dreams'.The Band say: "We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK's biggest arenas.""After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we've ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We're planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises."News of the 2022 tour marks the beginning of a packed schedule for Westlife who have just released their new single 'Starlight' - the first track of the highly anticipated new album 'Wild Dreams' which is available for pre-order now here: https://amzn.to/3jOeBy9Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian have established themselves as the world's biggest band of the 21st century, having sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.THE WILD DREAMS TOUR DATES:8 July 2022 Dublin, Aviva Stadium23 July 2022 Scarborough, Open Air Theatre6 August 2022 London, Wembley Stadium12 August 2022 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh13 August 2022 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh17 November 2022 Aberdeen, P&J Live19 November 2022 Glasgow, OVO Hydro22 November 2022 Leeds, First Direct Arena24 November 2022 Manchester, AO Arena26 November 2022 Newcastle, Utilita Arena28 November 2022 Sheffield, Utilita Arena30 November 2022 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena3 December 2022 Birmingham, Utilita Arena7 December 2022 London, The O29 December 2022 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena11 December 2022 Cardiff, Motorpoint ArenaPre-order 'Wild Dreams' from the Dig! Store by Wednesday 3rd November at 12:00 GMT to gain early access to tickets for Westlife's UK & Ireland 2022 tour. https://lnk.to/Westlife-StoreTickets for Westlife go on-sale to the general public on Friday 5th November at 9:30am at www.livenation.co.uk/Fans can also pre-order Westlife's forthcoming album 'Wild Dreams', out on 26th November: https://amzn.to/3jOeBy9



