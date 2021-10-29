Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Single 'Kiss Of Life' With The Incredible Jessie Ware



Kylie's record-breaking fifteenth studio album 'DISCO' was released to widespread acclaim last year and was hailed as 'an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue' by Metro in a 5* review and 'the ultimate rescue remedy' by The Observer (4*). It featured lead singles 'Say Something', 'a galactic slice of pop music heaven' (i-D) - and 'Magic', which NME called 'an exuberant, horn-fuelled romp.' New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Kylie releases her brand-new single 'Kiss of Life' with pop sensation Jessie Ware, via BMG.'Kiss of Life' is made for the dance floor - bursting with disco-fever beats and melodies. It was written by Kylie and Jessie Ware, alongside James Ford, Danny Parker and Shungudzo, who collaborated with Jessie on her hugely successful album 'What's Your Pleasure?', released last summer.'DISCO: Guest List Edition' is out 12th November via BMG.Kiss of Life follows the track 'A Second to Midnight' with Years & Years, which was released earlier this month to widespread praise - deemed 'dazzling' by NME and a 'delightful disco fever dream' by Rolling Stone. Both singles will be featured on the forthcoming 'DISCO: Guest List Edition', which also features a new track titled 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You', recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor. The new version of 'DISCO' also features an array of incredible remixes from the original album and 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' - last year's hit collaboration with Dua Lipa.'DISCO: Guest List Edition' follows the barnstorming 2020 release of 'DISCO', Kylie's eighth UK No.1 album, which saw her make chart history once more as the first female artist to have a UK No.1 album in five consecutive decades. This new version will be available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl. Fans will also be able to experience last year's incredible 'Infinite Disco' livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the 'DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)' which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set. It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco performance which features much loved hits 'In Your Eyes', 'Light Years', 'Slow' (a mash up of Donna Summer's iconic 'Love To Love You Baby') and 'Say Something', performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.Further versions include a 2-disc digital CD with the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album and a bonus disc with the new collaborations plus remixes. A triple gatefold vinyl format of the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album, plus the new collaborations and remixes will also be available. 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' will be available to stream on all digital streaming platforms.Kylie's record-breaking fifteenth studio album 'DISCO' was released to widespread acclaim last year and was hailed as 'an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue' by Metro in a 5* review and 'the ultimate rescue remedy' by The Observer (4*). It featured lead singles 'Say Something', 'a galactic slice of pop music heaven' (i-D) - and 'Magic', which NME called 'an exuberant, horn-fuelled romp.'



