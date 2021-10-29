Youthstar & Miscellaneous Drop Studio Album 'Out Past Curfew' And New Visual 'Dropping Like Flies'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This album is the outcome of an exclusive collaboration between the two MCs and performers Youthstar & Miscellaneous (Chill Bump) in a unique opus.

New video/single 'Dropping Like Flies' was produced by Ennemi and featuring PAV4N (Foreign Beggars) is an energetic hip-hop banger where the MCs' shows their respective skills on a super efficient and catchy production between hip-hop and neo dubstep.

Taking advantage of unexpected free time, they turned 2020 into the perfect year to develop the project and make it happen.



It's hard to overlook the eclecticism, the richness of the subjects covered, the completely crazy flows, and the head banging loops of this album whose creation process was the fastest of their respective careers.

Out Past Curfew is out now- https://cmr.lnk.to/OutPastCurfew

www.facebook.com/mcyouthstar

twitter.com/jayyouthstar

www.instagram.com/mcyouthstar

www.facebook.com/ChillBumpSound

twitter.com/ChillBumpMusic

www.instagram.com/chillbumpofficial



