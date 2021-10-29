Mighty Hoopla Announce Sugababes As Saturday Headliner!





Tickets are already flying out the door with early bird and weekend tickets already sold out. Day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee at www.mightyhoopla.com



Each year Mighty Hoopla moves from strength to strength as they put on one of the most joyous and pop fuelled festivals the UK has seen. Due to unprecedented demand each year the festival has expanded to two days next year, seeing them take over Brockwell Park in South London on Friday 3rd (a bank holiday) and Saturday 4th June 2022.



Last year saw Cheryl headline the main stage whilst across the festival artists such as Becky Hill, Raye,



Speaking about their much-anticipated headline performance







With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, the 50,000 festival goers (across the two days) will once again be dazzled with performances from a variety of popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across seven stages. Stay tuned for further additions to the line-up in the coming months.

Until then, tickets are on sale now from £59.50 plus booking fee with Groupla bundle discounts available as well as a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee. www.mightyhoopla.com



"The UK's best pop festival? We're not arguing!" - Time Out

"The most fabulous of all the fests, Mighty Hoopla is a queer, pop-focused" - Guardian

"glittery pop fun and queer brilliance" - NME

"shameless, unabashed, cross-generational pop music" - The Independent

"a celebration of joy and togetherness" - DIY



Friday 3rd & Saturday 4th June 2022 (Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend)

Brockwell Park, London. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mighty Hoopla came back with a bang this summer, following its 2020 hiatus, and next year will see them take over Brockwell Park not once but twice as they expand the festival to two days. Today sees the UK's most inclusive pop festival announce arguably their most exciting headliner to date as Sugababes are confirmed to return to the stage as they headline the Saturday evening as a London festival exclusive.Tickets are already flying out the door with early bird and weekend tickets already sold out. Day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee at www.mightyhoopla.comEach year Mighty Hoopla moves from strength to strength as they put on one of the most joyous and pop fuelled festivals the UK has seen. Due to unprecedented demand each year the festival has expanded to two days next year, seeing them take over Brockwell Park in South London on Friday 3rd (a bank holiday) and Saturday 4th June 2022.Last year saw Cheryl headline the main stage whilst across the festival artists such as Becky Hill, Raye, Jimmy Somerville and more electrified audiences with their raucous sets and next year Mighty Hoopla is setting the bar even higher as they announce Sugababes as their Saturday Headliner.Speaking about their much-anticipated headline performance Sugababes exclaim "We're delighted to be returning to performing live with the exciting announcement that we are headlining the amazing Mighty Hoopla Festival in London next June. We can't wait to see everyone." Sugababes are arguably one of the most iconic girlband's the UK has seen in recent decades and their return to the stage with the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy has been long awaited by fans for years. Known for their flawless harmonies and contagious melodies the trio are sure to set Mighty Hoopla alight with a headline set that will see them perform music from their extensive catalogue. The band have a staggering six UK #1 singles and two UK #1 albums under their belt with a career that spans over 20 years including hit singles such as " Overload ", " Hole In The Head ", " Freak Like Me ", " Round Round ", " Push The Button " and so many more.With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, the 50,000 festival goers (across the two days) will once again be dazzled with performances from a variety of popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across seven stages. Stay tuned for further additions to the line-up in the coming months.Until then, tickets are on sale now from £59.50 plus booking fee with Groupla bundle discounts available as well as a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee. www.mightyhoopla.com"The UK's best pop festival? We're not arguing!" - Time Out"The most fabulous of all the fests, Mighty Hoopla is a queer, pop-focused" - Guardian"glittery pop fun and queer brilliance" - NME"shameless, unabashed, cross-generational pop music" - The Independent"a celebration of joy and togetherness" - DIYFriday 3rd & Saturday 4th June 2022 (Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend)Brockwell Park, London.



