Riders Republic: A Visitor's Guide





Riders Republic takes America's most beautiful national parks - Sequoia, Yosemite, Bryce, and Half-Dome - and mashes them together into one super-park. It's crisscrossed with tracks, trails, jumps, boardwalks, and the odd actual road. It's also full of other people. The in-game map is a swarm of dots, and each dot is a player trying their damnedest to slip, fall, or ride their way to glory, racing and doing stunts, in a giant, multiplayer sandbox.



I was more interested in the 'exploration' options in the map. They'll lead you off the beaten (and bloodied) track, and into viewpoints that your Facebook friends would leave copious comments on.



Here's where I went:



Grand Teton Summit

Like I do with every open-world game, I headed for the highest point on the map. In Rider's Republic, that's Grand Teton Summit. 13,770 feet from the ground to here, you can watch the whole game going on beneath you.



The Four Guardsmen

Giant, hairy trees are always impressive. These huge sequoia trees form a natural gateway to Giant Forest, marching across the road in formation and quelling traffic. They're nature's traffic wardens.



Air

This unnamed air crash site sits in a dip below Cloud Forest. Given how many people are zipping through the air with jets strapped to their backs in this game, it is an unheeded warning against the dangers of aviation. Still, it looks good on the 'Gram.

Joshua Tree

Fans of spiky trees will be thrilled to discover Joshua Tree



The Wave

The game warns you that this stunning sandstone rock formation is so delicate that only 20 people per day are allowed to visit it. It also lets you ride around it on mountain bikes, pulling tricks and skidding all over the delicate and ancient rocks. This is what's known as ludonarrative dissonance, and it's hilarious.

Skyline Arch



There are arches everywhere in Riders Republic. Skyline Arch is another area of the map that has real-world issues: in 1940, the size of the hole doubled when a section of the arch collapsed. Thankfully, it survived my attempts at recreating that scene from E.T.

Inspiration Point



Bryce Canyon's terrifying collection of sharp, pointy rocks is incredibly dangerous in real life. Visitors are begged to keep to the marked trails. In the game, the only trails are the ones you make yourself. Go nuts.



