Halloween Horrors: Triple Rewards On The Halloween Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ And RP On Halloween-Themed Modes, Plus Sightings Of Psychedelic Peyote Plants





Also, you'll still earn 2X GTA$ and RP on all the grisliest Halloween-themed activities, including Come Out to Play, Condemned, select Slasher maps, and Alien Survivals.

As if all those horrors weren't enough, outdoorsy types hiking in open-toed shoes keep stumbling upon peyote buttons growing, not only in the foothills of the Tataviam Mountains, but also in manicured backyards. Consume them at your own risk - these plants may be small, but their psychoactive properties are formidable.



Camhedz Arcade Cabinet Available Through November 3

Time is running out for Arcade owners to add the Camhedz cabinet to their Arcade. But once you've obtained it from the Pixel Emporium site, it'll remain available to play even after it is no longer offered for sale.



Business

It's a bull market out there, as far as illicit cargo is concerned. You might notice that Business Battles are occurring more often because of this spike in supply. It's your job to satisfy the demand - in return, you'll be rewarded with



Play to Unlock the Pegassi Toreador Shark Camo Livery

Play this week and receive the Shark Camo Livery for the Pegassi Toreador, the ultimate cover for when life requires you to dive underneath the waves and evade detection.



Car Meet Prize Ride and Challenge





Test Track Vehicles: Ocelot Pariah, Pfister Comet S2, and Emperor Vectre

If you're in the market for a new tunable vehicle, stop by the Test Track and give the Ocelot Pariah, Pfister Comet S2, and Emperor Vectre a cursory spin around the columns: see how it fares against the clock in a Time Trial, and challenge a friend (or foe) to a Scramble, all at no cost to you.



This Week on the Podium: A

Swing by The Diamond Casino & Resort anytime this week to spin the Lucky Wheel - you're sure to walk away with GTA$, RP, clothing, snacks, or all sorts of mystery prizes. If you're lucky, this week's top prize on the podium is the Albany Lurcher wrapped in The Ripper livery: a stylish hearse that will send a chill down the spines of foes and onlookers alike.



Don't miss out on the fun this week: get yourself an Arcade and turn it into the retro hangout and Diamond Casino Heist base of operations of your dreams, with 40% off all Arcade locations, upgrades, and modifications.

